Crypto.com Announces Partnership With Crypto Tax Providers

HONG KONG, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announced partnership with three leading tax providers. Responding to the requests of the community and given the importance of this area, Crypto.com partnered with leaders in this space (listed alphabetically) CoinTracker, CryptoTrader.Tax, and Token Tax.

As crypto adoption continues to expand, countries across the world have begun mandating tax reporting on virtual currencies. For example, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service requires individuals to claim cryptocurrency on tax filing documents and other countries have similar requirements in place. Crypto.com's partnership makes reporting cryptocurrency holdings for a number of jurisdictions as simple as possible for our users and expands the portfolio of services offered in the Crypto.com ecosystem. These partners each offer users ways to import their historical crypto transactions from Crypto.com (via CSV from the Crypto.com App) into the respective platforms to then generate necessary tax reports with the click of a button. These reports can be taken to a tax professional or imported into popular tax filing software solutions.

Chandan Lodha, COO of CoinTracker said, "We're extremely excited to be partnering with Crypto.com, a market leading global cryptocurrency platform. By extending CoinTracker's integrations with Crypto.com, we are one step closer to making cryptocurrency taxes and portfolio tracking simple and accessible for everyone."

David Kemmerer, CEO of CryptoTrader.Tax said, "We are excited to be teaming up with the Crypto.com team to bring an easy, automated cryptocurrency tax reporting experience to their users. I think this partnership demonstrates Crypto.com's leadership in this industry. The whole team is committed to making every aspect of cryptocurrency as easy as possible for their users, taxes included."

Zac McClure, CEO of TokenTax said, "You can now seamlessly use the market leader in special tax situations, TokenTax.co to get started on taxes for your Crypto.com transactions today."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "You can't escape death and taxes, might as well attempt to make the latter as seamless as possible. We're thrilled to partner with leading players in this space to simplify the reporting process for Crypto.com users."

Disclaimer:

Crypto.com is not responsible for ensuring the quality or accuracy of the products or services provided by CoinTracker, CryptoTrader.Tax or TokenTax. Crypto.com expressly disclaims any liabilities which may arise from the products or services provided by CoinTracker, CryptoTrader.Tax or TokenTax to Crypto.com's users. Crypto.com's users agree to engage CoinTracker, CryptoTrader.Tax or TokenTax at their own risk.