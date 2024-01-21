Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater certified as safe spaces for LGBTQ+ community

Two popular Los Angeles venues have been designated as safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community by the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI).

Crypto.com Arena and the Peacock Theater are the first local arena and theater to be named as safe spaces as part of SIBGI’s Safe Spaces Certification Program.

“[The venues] worked closely with SIGBI to provide the proper training, policies and standards to ensure that both are advocating for equality and creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ employees and customers,” said a release from Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), who owns both venues. “In addition to completing the ten-step Safe Spaces Certification Program, employees [of the arena and theater] also participated in a training component to ensure that they are creating inclusive environments for employees, tenant teams, artists, guests, promoters and partners.”

The group’s Safe Spaces Certification Program is being rolled out to entertainment venues, restaurants, stores businesses and other public venues nationwide.

SIGBI officials are excited to add two significant venues to their list of safe spaces; other companies already certified by the organization include the U.S. Open, the New York City Marathon and more.

“Safe spaces are vital in order to uplift LGBTQ+ people and provide places to celebrate, educate, thrive, work, shop, relax and live freely,” said Stacy Lentz, CEO of Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. “The Stonewall Inn is the original safe space, and we are thrilled to expand our reach and work with one of the most iconic sports and music venues in the world, and the premiere concert and special events venue in L.A.”

A special event commemorating the designation will be held at Crypto.com Arena on Monday when the L.A. Kings take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:30 p.m.

AEG first began a partnership with SIGBI in 2019 when the company first pledged to support the creation of an LGBTQ+ anti-bias training standard.

