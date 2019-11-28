Crypto.com Offers Fiat Withdrawal via Bank Transfer for 21 Major Currencies

Crypto Earn Fixed Term Deposits Auto Transfer to Crypto Wallet Upon Maturity

HONG KONG, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crypto.com announces a new method for users to withdraw from Crypto.com Fiat Wallet, supporting up to 21 fiat currencies.* Users now have the option to sell cryptocurrencies** to fiat and withdraw fiat to their personal bank account. The addition of multi-currencies fiat withdrawal via international bank transfer is a frequently requested feature that further strengthens the utility of Crypto.com platform.

To start selling cryptocurrencies to fiat, users need to set up the corresponding fiat currency wallet first in order to see the option in the sell crypto drawer. To activate fiat withdrawal, users are required to deposit the corresponding fiat currency via international bank transfer to Crypto.com once before Crypto.com can transfer funds to the same bank account.

Fees: Crypto.com does not charge any fee for the fiat withdrawal, yet fees may be imposed by the receiving bank and intermediary bank(s). The estimated fees vary by the location of the recipient bank account and will be calculated and deducted from your withdrawal amount when you submit the withdrawal request.

Supported currencies: AUD, BGN, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, EUR, GBP, HKD, HRK, HUF, ILS, JPY, NOK, NZD, PLN, RON, SEK, SGD, USD, ZAR

Click here to learn more about the step-by-step withdrawal flow and other details.

Please note that we are updating the Crypto Earn T&Cs, which will take effect on 29 November 2019, 09:00 UTC. Upon maturity of the fixed term deposits placed in Crypto Earn, the principal and interest generated will be transferred automatically to the respective crypto wallet in the Crypto.com App.

*Please note that only users who are geographically based within our service partner's permitted jurisdiction will see up to 21 currencies fiat deposit and withdrawal option via international bank transfer. This requires app version iOS 3.42/ Android 3.42 or higher.

**This service will be available for all supported tokens with the exception of trade-only coins.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

