Crypto.com Slashes Card Rewards, CRO Tokens Drop 11% as Community Reacts

Shaurya Malwa
·3 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Revisions to Crypto.com’s card and staking rewards sent token prices tumbling as much as 11% as the community expressed dismay over the changes that go into effect after June 1.

In a blog post on Sunday, Crypto.com said it would reduce rewards on the usage of its Visa-enabled cards based on the tiers offered. Lower tiers – such as Midnight Blue and Ruby Steel – would get 0%, Royal Indigo and Jade Green would get 0.5%, Icy White and Frosted Rose Gold would get 1%, while Osbidian, the highest tier, would get just 2%.

Revised tier rates. (Crypto.com)
Revised tier rates. (Crypto.com)

Monthly rewards on the lower tiers would be capped from $25 to $50, while there would be no rewards cap on the higher tiers, the company said.

Staking rewards on Crypto.com’s cards would additionally cease after completion of the 180-day period for all those who staked on May 1 or before, except for cards of the lowest two tiers.

These are a steep drop from current rates of 1% on the lower-tier cards, to over 8% on the highest tier, depending on staked funds. Crypto.com’s prepaid cards are a popular product within crypto circles, allowing users to load up supported cryptocurrencies or stablecoins and spend fiat at Visa merchants.

Meanwhile, other benefits on the cards, such as cashbacks on subscription services and complimentary airport lounge access, would continue. Furthermore, interest rates on Crypto.com’s Earn product, which allows users to earn up to 14% on crypto holdings, remain unchanged.

Community reacts

Card users expressed dismay over the changes in social media posts on Reddit and Twitter. Most comments criticized the decision. “I’m going to continue to use the card for the remainder of my staking period and then unstake and say goodbye to the card,” claimed one Reddit user. “Not the end but they just lost a lot of customers,” said another.

Some on Twitter said yield rates offered on decentralized finance (DeFi) applications were much more lucrative as a use of idle capital.

Prices of CRO, Crypto.com’s native tokens, fell 11% in the past 24 hours with the bulk of losses coming in the hours after the rewards decision. CRO traded over $0.36 on Sunday, and fell to as low as $0.29 in Asian hours on Monday before slightly recovering at writing time.

CRO prices fell sharply. (TradingView)
CRO prices fell sharply. (TradingView)

Some analysts explained the lack of adequate rewards contributed to a lower fundamental value for CRO tokens, which explained the price drop.

"Staking CRO tokens enabled rewards for users and incentivized the use of their debit card," shared Edson Ayllon, Product Manager at dHEDGE, in a Telegram message. "Reducing cashback rewards reduced the intrinsic value proposition of CRO. "This is similar to how DeFi protocols use liquidity mining to attract assets. It's often intended to bootstrap liquidity, and we see in DeFi that when the incentives dry up, often the token price takes a hit."

Crypto.com returned no requests for comments at writing time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India Includes Crypto Businesses in New Rules for Cyber Security

    The move is seen as a positive step that gives clarity to the crypto industry on several fronts.

  • The Wikimedia Foundation won't accept crypto donations anymore

    The Wikimedia Foundation has confirmed that it will no longer accept Bitcoin or other forms of crypto.

  • Israel lashes out at Russia over Lavrov's Nazism remarks

    Israel has summoned the Russian ambassador over comments made by the Russian foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism

  • Korean Won Poised for a Recovery After Worst Month in Five Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The South Korean won’s worst month since 2016 may be followed by a calmer spell as all signs point to a reprieve for now.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading BillionsOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsThe currency is likely to rebound to a r

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed if a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Investors brace for Russia to default, despite payment

    Prices for Russian credit default swaps — insurance contracts that protect an investor against a default — plunged sharply overnight after Moscow used its precious foreign currency reserves to make a last minute debt payment on Friday.

  • Down Over 70%, These 3 Monster Growth Stocks Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The Nasdaq Composite is officially back in a bear market, which happens when an index is down 20% or more from its all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is in correction territory -- which is a drawdown of at least 10% from the all-time high -- while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is just 33 basis points from a correction.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Buying This Overlooked Medical Device Stock

    The Nasdaq's sell-off looks to have given investors a buying opportunity in this little-known medical device stock.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in This Cathie Wood Dividend Stock and Wait 5 Years

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett could be thought of as representing different ends of the investing spectrum. Meanwhile, Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru. As such, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Wood's Ark Invest and Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway don't share too many holdings in common.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Fall for the First Time in 8-Weeks

    US Mortgage rates fall modestly, which should leave pressure on purchase and refinance applications ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

  • Fed expected to make big rate boost, go into full-time inflation-fighting mode

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to take a big step this week on its “expeditious march” to get its key interest rate back to a more normal level.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 136%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen 22% from its high, putting the popular index in bear market territory. A variety of macroeconomic issues have contributed to that sell-off, including rampant inflation and Russia's war on Ukraine. While those headwinds are ongoing, some Wall Street analysts see a rebound in the near future for some beaten-down tech stocks.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 75% (or More) to Buy in May

    Rising interest rates have historically meant tough times for growth stocks. With the Federal Reserve having already raised rates once in 2022 and signaling six more significant hikes before the year is out, companies that trade at growth-dependent valuations have been under pressure. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified top picks from the crowd of beaten-down growth stocks.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]