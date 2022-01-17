Crypto.com Suspends Withdrawals Following 'Unauthorized Activity'

TechCrunch

Burnt Finance is a crypto startup which, as a stunt, burnt a Banksy artwork and but then the NFT they’d minted for it for $400,000, double what it cost on the 'normal' open art market. Based on the idea that auctions for NFTs could be improved, it went on to raise $3 million for a decentralized auction protocol built on the Solana blockchain. Burnt Finance has now raised an $8M Series A round led by Animoca Brands, which develops and publishes a broad portfolio of blockchain games, traditional games, and other products.