Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN SLODYSKO and FATIMA HUSSEIN
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Erin Houchin
    American politician

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erin Houchin braced for the worst when a mysterious, well-financed group started buying television ads last month in her highly competitive southern Indiana congressional race.

Houchin assumed she would face a negative blitz, like the one that crushed her in 2016 when she ran for the same seat. But, in fact, the opposite happened.

American Dream Federal Action, a super PAC financed by a cryptocurrency CEO, saturated the district with ads promoting Houchin as a “Trump Tough” conservative who would “stop the socialists in Washington.” That push helped secure her win last week in a Republican primary.

“All you can do is hold your breath," Houchin’s longtime consultant, Cam Savage, said of when they learned about the ad buy. “It could help you, but the fear is it will end you.” He added that Houchin had not sought the support and had no ties to the industry other than filling out a candidate survey from a cryptocurrency group.

The impact of the unsolicited help shows how cryptocurrency tycoons are emerging as new power players in American politics. They are pouring millions of dollars into primary elections as they try to gain influence over members of Congress, Republican and Democrat, who will write laws governing their industry, as well as other government officials who are crafting regulations.

This year, for the first time, industry executives have flooded money into federal races, spending $20 million so far, according to records and interviews.

It's a delicate but deliberate march by companies that by their very nature make money based in part on evading government attention.

In addition to campaign spending, more than $100 million has been spent lobbying around the issue since 2018 by crypto companies, as well as those who stand to lose if the industry goes mainstream, records show.

Following a well-worn path, they have retained former high-ranking officials, like Max Baucus, a one-time Democratic senator from Montana who chaired the Finance Committee.

The push comes as the Biden administration and Congress not only consider new regulations but also set funding levels for agencies that will oversee them.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said this week that financial regulators would soon release a report on the risks of cryptocurrency and other digital assets.

“Certainly there are many risks associated with cryptocurrencies," she said during a hearing on financial stability Tuesday.

Officials are considering what consumer protections and financial reporting requirements to implement and how to crack down on criminals who take advantage of the anonymity offered by cryptocurrency to evade taxes, launder money and commit fraud.

"What do they want? They want no regulation, or they want to help write the regulation. What else is new?” asked Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, an industry critic.

Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system. They've been promoted as a way for those with limited means to build wealth by investing in the next big thing. But they're also highly speculative and often lack transparency, which substantially increases risk.

Jan Santiago, deputy director of Global Anti-Scam, an organization that helps victims of cryptocurrency fraud, said the industry has been reluctant to police bad actors.

"Unless it affects their bottom line or public reputation, I don’t think there’s any financial incentive for them," he said.

There are signs that crypto is going mainstream. Fidelity Investments, one of the nation’s largest providers of retirement accounts, announced earlier this month it will start allowing investors to put bitcoin in their 401(k) accounts.

At the same, government scrutiny is increasing.

The Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled a plan last week that would nearly double the size of its staff focused on cryptocurrency oversight. Days later, the Justice Department indicted the CEO of a cryptocurrency platform, alleging he orchestrated a “$62 million global investment fraud scheme,” which is among scores of civil and criminal crypto cases brought by federal authorities. Prosecutors say he promised generous returns but instead absconded with investors money.

Meanwhile, members of Congress and the administration have raised concerns that Russian oligarchs could turn to cryptocurrency to evade U.S. sanctions put in place when Russia invaded Ukraine.

But at least one lawmaker has been an active participant in promoting the allure of crypto riches.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., touted a new crypto coin called “Let's Go Brandon” — a phrase that has become conservative shorthand for a vulgar insult to Joe Biden. In one video posted to Twitter, Cawthorn appears alongside the cryptocurrency's founder and emphatically declares, “This is going to the moon, baby,” while urging viewers to visit the coin's website and “get on the train.”

After an initial spike, it plunged in value and is now worth a small fraction of a penny, as first reported by the Washington Examiner.

Cryptocurrency advocates in Congress acknowledge problems but argue the roughly $2 trillion industry has matured.

“I’m confident that bitcoin protects consumers," said Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., who has invested between $150,002 and $350,000 in the currency, according to her financial disclosure. "I’m not confident that all cryptocurrencies protect consumers. In fact, I’m willing to bet that the majority of those are fraudulent.”

Others believe concern over cryptocurrency fraud is hyped.

“It can be an easy conclusion for people to say there’s so much fraud in that space,” said Ashley Ebersole, a former SEC attorney. “It's makes headlines, but I don't know that it's a greater proportion."

In Washington, Democrats have been far more hawkish than Republicans. “They had me at ‘Hello,’ so they don’t need to lobby me," said Lummis, a Republican. "Democrats are another story.”

Many cryptocurrency proponents long opposed regulation. But lobbyists say that's now a settled debate and their current aim is to persuade skeptics not to regulate too aggressively.

Perianne Boring, founder of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, has been lobbying lawmakers and federal agencies since 2017, trying to make the case for developing accounting standards for cryptocurrency and other digital assets and to help crypto firms become publicly traded companies.

“Because there are no standards, many businesses are hesitant to touch cryptocurrency," said Boring, whose group has spent $1.9 million lobbying the federal government.

Some lobbyists are hoping that a wave of campaign spending could help, much of it directed to Democratic primary races.

“Folks in crypto are, all of a sudden, happy to go to political fundraisers,” said Kristin Smith, the executive director of the Blockchain Association. Smith, whose group has spent $4.2 million on lobbying since 2018. She added, “The government could actually come in and really mess it up if we aren’t constructively engaging."

So the industry is pushing hard for certain candidates and that's fostered sense of resentment among some Democrats. In suburban Atlanta, two members of the U.S. House, Democrats Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath, are squaring off after their districts were merged during redistricting.

A super PAC called Protect Our Future, financed by Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old billionaire founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has spent at least $2.7 million on ads supporting McBath, highlighting McBath's support of Democratic policy priorities but saying nothing about cryptocurrency.

“They are not doing this out of the goodness of their heart. They are doing this because they want something. And that’s to avoid regulation,” Bourdeaux said.

FTX and McBath's campaign did not respond to requests for comment. Protect Our Future, which plans to spend at least $10 million on midterm campaigns, said their expenditures have nothing to do with cryptocurrency regulation.

“There are a number of factors that go into our endorsements, including voting history, policy platforms, viability as a candidate, and public service and professional experience,” the group's president, Michael Sadowsky, said in a statement.

Crypto super PACs are active in other marquee races, including Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate primary, where a separate crypto group linked to Bankman-Fried spent $212,000 last week on ads backing John Fetterman, the state’s Democratic lieutenant governor who is running for Senate. The ads say Fetterman won’t “get schmoozed by lobbyists or bossed around by politicians.”

But overall, the spending is on such a scale that it has generated questions about the industry's motives.

“It tells every Democrat that, if you have a primary, they could come in with $2 million. They are certainly making a point," said Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., a crypto critic who is chairman of the House Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship, and Capital Markets. “You don’t need a good argument in Washington if you got a lot of well-paid lobbyists and a big PAC — you just need some sort of argument.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden hosts ASEAN as he looks to show Pacific commitment

    President Joe Biden is hosting leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as his administration makes an extended effort to demonstrate that the United States hasn’t lost focus on the Pacific even while dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden will begin his talks over dinner Thursday evening with leaders from the eight ASEAN nations attending the two-day summit. It will be the group's first meeting at the White House.

  • CBS Cancels ‘United States of Al’ After 2 Seasons

    "United States of Al" is one of three Chuck Lorre-produced shows on CBS this season

  • Palestinians mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist, blame Israel

    Thousands gathered to mourn a slain Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday, as the head of the Palestinian Authority blamed Israel for her death and rejected Israeli calls for a joint investigation. Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot dead Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. Journalists who were with her, including one who was shot and wounded, said Israeli forces fired upon them even though they were clearly identifiable as reporters.

  • Live updates | UN blames Russia for most civilian casualties

    The U.N.'s human rights chief says her office has found that Russian forces and affiliated armed groups are responsible for most civilian deaths during the war in Ukraine. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said the “vast majority” of civilian casualties have been caused by the use of explosive weapons, including heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and airstrikes. “According to our information, while such incidents can be attributed to both parties to the conflict, most of these casualties appear attributable to the Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups,” Bachelet told a special session of the Human Rights Council on Thursday.

  • EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

    It’s likely to be the quickest NATO enlargement ever and one that would redraw Europe’s security map. Finnish leaders announced Thursday their belief that Finland should join the world’s biggest military organization because of Russia's war in Ukraine. Sweden could soon follow suit.

  • EXPLAINER: Who's the Swedish doctor facing execution in Iran

    Iran is scheduled to put him to death within nine days — by May 21. To Iran, the 50-year-old Ahmad Reza Jalali is a spy for Israel. Mehrannia pins her fading hopes on Jalali’s Swedish citizenship and Stockholm’s attempts to push for his release.

  • Formula 1 betting: Max Verstappen's Miami win shortens his odds for 2022 title

    Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are way ahead of everyone else on the track and on the board at BetMGM.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM)?

    The big shareholder groups in APM Human Services International Limited ( ASX:APM ) have power over the company...

  • Counter-attacks force Russian troops to retreat behind their own borders

    Russian troops have been forced to retreat behind their own borders, Kyiv officials said, as Ukraine launched counter-attacks aimed at halting Moscow’s main advance in the east.

  • Ukraine Releases Drone Footage Showing Fighting in Donetsk

    The Ukrainian military released drone footage on May 9 that it said showed artillery fire on Russian military vehicles.Storyful confirmed explosions seen in the video were recorded near the town of Shandryholove in Donetsk Oblast. According to recent analyses published by the Institute for the Study of War, fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces is ongoing in areas south and east of Izyum, which was captured by Moscow earlier in the war.In a text accompanying the footage, posted to an account associated with the 79th Separate Assault Brigade, the Ukrainian military said its drones were able to locate Russian military assets despite their attempts to hide. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful

  • Hong Kong police arrest suspect in nearly US$200,000 crypto theft

    Hong Kong police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 24-year-old who is suspected of stealing HK$1.5 million (US$191,076) in cryptocurrencies in a physical cash-to-crypto transaction. See related article: Hong Kong sees high engagement with crypto, Visa research shows Fast facts The police labeled the rare on-site cryptocurrency theft as a serious crime punishable by […]

  • Pro-Abortion Rights Protesters March Near Justice Barrett's House Dressed in 'Handmaid's Tale' Costumes

    A small group of pro-abortion rights protesters gathered outside the house of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in Falls Church, Virginia, dressed in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ outfits on May 11.The demonstrators were protesting in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling published by Politico suggesting the landmark Roe v Wade decision would be overturned.Protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices had been taking place since the leak.In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Governors of Maryland and Virginia called on the Department of Justice to provide resources to ramp up protection for the justices and their families. Credit: Taylor Dabney/The Daily Signal via Storyful

  • Scientists renew efforts to find ship torched by colonists

    A new effort is underway to find the remains of a British ship that Rhode Island colonists burned 250 years ago, marine archaeologists and state officials announced Tuesday. The June 10, 1772, burning of the HMS Gaspee was an an act of rebellion that some proud Rhode Islanders maintain was just as important in sparking the American Revolution as the Boston Tea Party more than a year later. The effort to find evidence of the ship in the waters off of Warwick could bring more attention to the sinking, said state Rep. Joseph McNamara, who has been involved in efforts to find the ship for years.

  • CBS Cancels ‘United States of Al’ After Two Seasons

    CBS has canceled the Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom “United States of Al” after two seasons, Variety has confirmed. “United States of Al” centers on the relationship between Marine combat veteran Riley (Parker Young) and his Afghan interpreter Awalmir, or “Al” (Adhir Kalyan), who finally lands a visa allowing him passage into the United States. Riley, who […]

  • U.S. surpassed a record 100,000 drug overdoses in 2021

    Experts believe the COVID-19 pandemic is in part to blame for the increase in drug use, particularly one type of drug.

  • Private property owners sue over Virginia's hunting dog law

    Soon after Jim Medeiros bought his 143-acre (58-hectare) cattle and poultry farm in rural Virginia a decade ago, he and his wife were startled by the sounds of 20 hunting dogs barking and howling as they circled their house and chased their chickens. When Medeiros confronted a hunter nearby, the man told him he had permission to hunt on Medeiros’ property. In disbelief, Medeiros called the agency that enforces a state law allowing hunters to retrieve their hunting dogs from private property, even when the property owners object.

  • Chief Justice John Roberts could persuade another Supreme Court conservative to back down from overturning Roe v. Wade, legal experts say

    Court watchers widely believe that Chief Justice John Roberts is against completely overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • Chris Christie Hits Trump Where It Hurts Most With Scathing Twitter Retort

    The ex-president attacked the former governor and two current GOP governors as "RINOs."

  • Trump's defense chief says he was accused of disloyalty after he refused to back claims the slain Iranian Maj. Gen. Soleimani was planning to attack 4 US Embassies

    "A trusted colleague told me that some of Trump's friends called to report on me, complaining that I was 'undermining' him," Esper writes.

  • This is the $13 billion US Navy aircraft carrier Trump constantly complained looked 'really bad,' according to his former defense chief

    Trump's former defense secretary said that he had tried to address Trump's complaints about the ship many times but eventually just gave up.