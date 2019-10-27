Crypto Convergence: From Decentralization to Direct Listings

Noelle Acheson is a veteran of company analysis and CoinDesk’s Director of Research. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

The following article originally appeared in Institutional Crypto by CoinDesk, a weekly newsletter focused on institutional investment in crypto assets. Sign up for free here.

Ever since U.S. Securities and Exchange (SEC) commissioner William Hinman said last year that a digital asset could start out a security but cease to be one when it was “sufficiently decentralized,” token issuers and investors have been eager for a quantification of what that means.

The recent SEC action halting the distribution of Telegram’s TON blockchain tokens may finally have shed light on that – just not in the way we expected.

The end result could be a new type of token financing that mirrors an emerging trend seen in traditional markets.

Decentralize everything

In a speech given in June of 2018, SEC Commissioner Hinman sought to answer the question: “Can a digital asset that was originally offered in a securities offering ever be later sold in a manner that does not constitute an offering of a security?” In his opinion, the answer was yes. Bitcoin, he explained, “appears to have been decentralized for some time,” and “over time, there may be other sufficiently decentralized networks and systems where regulating the tokens or coins that function on them as securities may not be required.” He used a variant of the word “decentralized” seven times.

This use of the word “decentralized” in a regulatory context has worried industry observers. In February of this year, Angela Walch published a compelling paper which highlights the complexity of elevating such an abstract concept to the realm of legal definition.

She points out that the term covers both logistical distribution of the nodes and the procedural distribution of governance – and that quantifying either is extremely difficult and somewhat meaningless. Systems, especially decentralized ones, tend to be fluid over time.

It’s almost as if regulators read her paper and sent around a memo because since then, the word has been largely absent from official communications.

Not quite

Last year, messaging platform Telegram funded the construction of its TON blockchain with a private placement which guaranteed future allocation of Gram tokens, which of course would be decentralized enough to not need to go through a securities registration. The SEC was not convinced.

In early October, it filed an injunction against Telegram and a subsidiary to halt the token issuance. The official statement appears to focus on the for-profit intentions of the issuers and original investors, not on the nature of the token itself. Interestingly enough, the word “decentralized” is only mentioned four times in a 31-page document – twice in quotes extracted from the TON marketing materials, and twice as evidence that the issuers never intended for the investors to hold onto and use the tokens:

“Indeed, by definition, the TON Blockchain can only become truly decentralized (as contemplated and promoted in the Offering Documents) if Grams holders other than the original Grams purchasers actually stake Grams… Stated differently, if the original Grams purchasers alone all immediately staked their holdings, the TON Blockchain would be centralized rather than decentralized and, therefore, subject to misuse and majority attacks.” [original emphasis]

This relative absence of decentralization discussion should not have been a surprise.

In March of this year, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton confirmed Commissioner Hinman’s opinion that a digital asset could cease to be a security, depending on the network conditions. While he repeated much of the same phrasing, there was one important difference: he did not use the word “decentralized.” Not once.

And earlier this month, the Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) officially declared that, in his view, ether was not a security. He didn’t use the word “decentralized,” either.

Straight to the source

Token issuers that were hoping their digital asset would escape securities requirements through “decentralization” are almost certainly in for a disappointment, as the Telegram action and recent statements show that _intent_ is more of a barometer. SEC Chairman Jay Clayton basically said as much when last year he declared that “every ICO I’ve seen is a security.”