Crypto Crash Continues as TerraUSD Stablecoin Blockchain Fails and Luna Token Drops to Zero

Dawn Allcot
·2 min read
D-Keine / iStock.com
D-Keine / iStock.com

The price of many cryptocurrencies continues to fall — a drop largely driven by widespread anxiety regarding the Federal Reserve’s actions to stem inflation and how bond sell-offs (and interest rate hikes) will affect investment markets.

Discover: 11 Best Prepared-Food Deals at Costco
More: Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022

On May 12, TerraUSD, one of the stablecoins previously tied to the value of the dollar, stopped processing new transactions. Likewise, the affiliated Luna token also halted trading with its value bottomed out at zero, Bloomberg reported.

During the first weekend of May, TerraUSD broke its peg to the U.S. dollar, and subsequently dropped to a value of 23 cents on May 11. It regained some ground to trade at 58 cents, CNN reported, but not before a further crypto sell-off dragged bitcoin down to roughly 50% of its all-time high. On the morning of May 13, TerraUSD had once again plunged to less than 20 cents, while the Luna token hit zero, compared to a high of $119.51.

In a May 12 tweet from a Terra developer — which has now been reposted and pinned by Terra’s verified Twitter account, @terra_money — the developer wrote: “The Terra blockchain has officially halted at block 7607789. Terra Validators have halted the network to come up with a plan to reconstitute it. More updates to come.” The message was retweeted 8,608 times and generated 9,304 comments and 29.3K likes, illustrating the intense interest in the currency.

On May 13 @terra_money tweeted an update that read: “the Terra blockchain has resumed block production.”

Related: 6 Alternative Investments to Consider for 2022

In another bright spot, bitcoin edged higher Friday morning, up 8.4%. However, at $30,775, it still sits well below its all time high of $68,990, based on CoinDesk figures.

See: POLL: Do You Think People Should Invest In Crypto?
Find: Elon Musk, Inflation, Crypto Crash, SNAP/Food Stamps, Social Security and More Financial Updates

The crypto market’s volatility has caught the attention of economists and investors alike. Bloomberg reported that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate earlier this week that “A stablecoin known as TerraUSD experienced a run and had declined in value. I think that simply illustrates that this is a rapidly growing product and that there are risks to financial stability.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Crypto Crash Continues as TerraUSD Stablecoin Blockchain Fails and Luna Token Drops to Zero

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Terra's stablecoin collapses and luna hits zero, the crypto project simply switches off its network

    Terraform Labs has completely halted the network after luna plunged more than 99%, having earlier failed to stem the decline.

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Markets rebound after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

    Global stock markets rebounded Friday on easing fears about the pace of interest rate rises in the United States that are aimed at bringing down the country's highest inflation in decades.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Soar 58% to 97%, According to Wall Street

    You might find it hard to be optimistic about the stock market right now. The Nasdaq Composite index is in a bear market. The S&P 500 is in a correction. Former high-flying growth stocks are especially getting pummeled.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

    The ones that pay dividends can deliver especially attractive total returns. With that in mind, here are three dividend stocks you can buy and hold for decades. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers one of the most impressive dividend pedigrees around.

  • Bitcoin Is Finally Breaking. Why That’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    A cryptocurrency crash has already wiped out $600 billion in digital asset market value over the past week. With the declines in crypto outpacing those in stocks, Bitcoin may actually be a bellwether for capitulation among investors—that point when the market can really find a bottom, according to analyst Barry Bannister at Stifel. “We monitor several factors which we believe will mark the capitulatory low for stocks,” Bannister said in a Wednesday note.

  • Elon Musk's Twitter bid is now a 'Friday the 13th horror show' that will likely result in these 3 outcomes, Wedbush says

    Elon Musk's Twitter deal is entering a new phase, Wedbush's Dan Ives says. The development comes after Musk tweeted that his takeover bid was on hold.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • Could This Stock's 9.9% Dividend Yield Be a Golden Ticket?

    Differences in dividend yields can have a significant impact on your portfolio. A stock that pays an even higher yield is Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI). Omega Healthcare is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as long as its tenants are paying their bills, the dividend should be safe.

  • Wells Fargo thinks this one asset may be ‘the next big play’ — for nervous investors, it could also serve as a much-needed safe haven

    Bitcoin gets the attention. But this physical asset could boom next.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Unstoppable Today

    Here are four reasons why the market is so excited after Rivian's first-quarter earnings release.

  • Roblox Has a Cash Problem

    When Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March of last year, I was excited about it -- but I'm not excited anymore. Simply put, for every $1 in revenue Roblox was taking in, the company was able to produce $0.50 in real cash profit -- free cash flow. Microsoft doesn't even have a free cash flow margin that high -- nor, for that matter, does Apple.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Costco Stock in 2010, Here's How Much Money You Would Have Today

    The warehouse retailer is known for treating its employees and customers well. It's done right by shareholders, too.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Going Down

    Yesterday, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) got hit on a widespread sell-off of cryptocurrency tokens -- and fears the sell-off would impact demand for Nvidia's graphic processing chips. The sell-off isn't quite as bad as yesterday, but it's still apparently bad enough to be costing Nvidia shares a 3.8% loss in 1:25 p.m. ET trading. Stock investors worry that if the losses don't stop soon, it might drive crypto investors away from the market... which will depress demand for cryptocurrencies... which will depress mining of cryptocurrencies... which will in turn, finally depress demand for Nvidia's graphic processing units, which in recent years have been widely repurposed for use in crypto mining.

  • Apple Is No Longer the World’s Most Valuable Company. This Company Is No. 1.

    Saudi Arabia's state-backed oil producer exceeds the market value of Apple for the first time since 2020.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting on Big Time Right Now

    There's no question that many investors are fearful as a result of the stock market's volatility. Here are three stocks that Buffett is betting on big time right now. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) was one of them.

  • China's top chipmaker SMIC says smartphone, PC demand has 'dropped like a rock'

    China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Friday it anticipates smartphone sales from its clients this year to fall by at least 200 million units due to the Russia-Ukraine war and China's COVID lockdowns. While SMIC previously had issues fulfilling orders due to high demand amid a global chip shortage, customers from the smartphone, personal computer and household appliance sectors were now cancelling orders due to these two events, CEO Zhao Haijun told analysts after the company's quarterly results. Demand for such products "dropped like a rock" as sales in Russia and Ukraine were heavily impacted while China's COVID lockdowns meant that companies had trouble delivering products or had to shut stores, he said.

  • Musk/Twitter Deal Hits Major Roadblock

    Analysts question if Elon Musk's Twitter takeover will go through the way it is written — or even happen at all.

  • Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood doubled her stakes in 2022. If you want to read about some more stocks that Wood is doubling down on, click Cathie Wood Doubled Her Stakes in These 5 Stocks in 2022. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has seen her growth-heavy portfolio steadily […]

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    These two stocks can provide income investors with dividend yields that are double what the broader market is offering.