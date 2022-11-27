Crypto Cyber Monday Deals for Your Shopping List

Brick-and-mortar Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is just getting started, and Decrypt has rounded up crypto deals that you can safely exploit—and thankfully, none are related to the FTX market crash.

Hardware wallets

Hardware wallets are typically physical devices designed to be pocket-sized so they can be carried with you. Hardware wallets securely store digital cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. They are considered more secure than mobile, desktop, or browser-based wallets because they are not connected to the internet and do not rely on third-party providers. Though hardware wallets are mostly immune to online attacks, they’re not entirely impenetrable and have been targeted by phishing attacks.

Ledger

Founded in 2014 and based in Paris, France, Ledger is one of the top hardware wallets on the market, supporting over 5000 coins and tokens. Ledger is currently offering a 10% discount on all hardware wallets through Monday, November 28, 2022.

Trezor

Founded in 2013 in the Czech Republic, a rival hardware wallet, Trezor, is another top hardware wallet with nearly a decade of protecting digital assets and supports over 5000 coins and tokens. Trezor offers a 30% discount on their hardware wallets through Monday, November 28, 2022.

Best Crypto Wallet: The Top 8 Hardware Wallets

Ballet

Launched in 2019, Las Vegas-based Ballet is an upgrade to the paper wallet. Ballet is a credit card-shaped wallet that, while not technically a “hardware wallet,” is a physical crypto storage device without electronic components, designed to provide a balance of security and convenience that supports over 100 coins and tokens. Ballet is offering 30% off but did not list a date that its sale would end.

Keystone

Formerly known as Cobo Vault, Keystone, an “air-gapped” hardware wallet relaunched in 2021. Keystone supports over 5000 coins and tokens but also comes with a Bitcoin-only option. Keystone is also compatible with software wallets like MetaMask, Wasabi, Electrum, and Blue Wallet. Keystone is offering a 30% store-wide discount through December 2.

Story continues

FTX Catastrophe Likely Triggered By Terra Collapse: Nansen

Market research platforms

Wallets are just one of the products offering deals for Cyber Monday. Market research platforms also offer deals and discounts on pro and premium accounts. These websites track current trends and digital asset price movements, helping users make informed purchasing decisions. Among these platforms are Trading View, Glassnodes, and Nansen.

Glassnodes

Founded in 2017 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Glassnodes promotes the transparency and accessibility of crypto data offerings, including transaction data, wallet holdings, miner data, and derivatives volumes. Glass nodes: 40% off on advanced plans through Tuesday, November 29 (CET time).

Nansen

Founded in 2019, Singapore-based Nansen is a blockchain analytics platform that combines on-chain data with a massive and growing database containing millions of wallet labels. On the more pricey side, Nansen is offering 50% off annual plans through December 2.

Trading View

Launched in 2011, Trading View is a market analytics and social platform where traders, and investors, can connect to share ideas and talk about the market. Trading View is offering 60% off annual plans plus one free month for Cyber Monday through November 29.

Other sales and discounts

Crypto World Conference is offering 40% off conference tickets; while the CWC website does not list an end date for the sale, it would be a good idea to keep an eye out for any updates.

BLACK FRIDAY DEAL!💥 We’re offering 40% off on all of our passes!!🎟️ Get your WCC ticket for a reduced price here 👉🏼 https://t.co/Z4gl55cQGE pic.twitter.com/NdiO3vYDiT — World Crypto Conference (@WorldCryptoC) November 25, 2022

And sports fans can probably make this stretch: Crypto.com Arena, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, is offering a 50% discount on events and merchandise through November 30, 2022.

We've got #BlackFriday deals galore with our biggest savings event of the year! Don't miss out on to 50% off upcoming events and merchandise.

Details available at https://t.co/6CvgF9N6aj pic.twitter.com/EUGeopokvf — Crypto.com Arena (@cryptocomarena) November 25, 2022

Whether you're shopping for yourself or the crypto enthusiast in your life, now is a great time to pick something up. Spot another great Crypto Cyber Monday deal? Drop us a line!