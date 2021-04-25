The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – April 25th, 2021
Bitcoin, BTC to USD, fell by 1.91% on Saturday. Following on from a 1.17% decline on Friday, Bitcoin ended the day at $50,161.0.
A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin rise to an early morning intraday high $51,201.0 before hitting reverse.
Falling short of the first major resistance level at $52,993, Bitcoin fell to a late morning intraday low $48,852.0.
While steering clear of the first major support level at $48,422, Bitcoin fell back through the 23.6% FIB of $50,473.
Finding late morning support, however, Bitcoin broke back through the 23.6% FIB to revisit $51,000 levels before easing back.
A bearish end to the day saw Bitcoin fall back through the 23.6% FIB to end the day at sub-$50,200 levels.
The near-term bullish trend remained intact in spite of the latest reversal. For the bears, Bitcoin would need to slide through the 62% FIB of $27,237 to form a near-term bearish trend.
The Rest of the Pack
Across the rest of the majors, it was a mixed day on Saturday.
Crypto.com Coin rose by 2.70% to buck the trend on the day.
It was a bearish start for the rest of the majors, however.
Chainlink and Ripple’s XRP slid by 11.06% and by 10.17% respectively to lead the way down.
Binance Coin (-5.68%), Bitcoin Cash SV (-5.21%), Cardano’s ADA (-4.66%), Ethereum (-6.47%), Litecoin (-6.77%), and Polkadot (-8.32%) also struggled.
In the current week, the crypto total market rose to a Monday high $2,100bn before sliding to a Friday low $1,648bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $1,787.
Bitcoin’s dominance rose to a Tuesday high 54.32% before falling to a Thursday low 50.03%. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 52.25%.
This Morning
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up by 0.15% to $50,238.0. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning low $5,0005.0 before rising to a high $50,273.0.
Bitcoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
Elsewhere, it was a mixed start to the day.
Polkadot was up by 0.25% at the turn of the day to buck the trend.
It was a bearish start for the rest of the majors, however.
At the time of writing, Crypto.com Coin was down by 3.22% to lead the way down.
For the Bitcoin Day Ahead
Bitcoin would need to avoid the $50,071 pivot to bring the 23.6% FIB of $50,473 and the first major resistance level at $51,291 into play.
Support from the broader market would be needed for Bitcoin to break out from Saturday’s high $51,201.0.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Saturday’s high would likely cap any upside.
In the event of an extended crypto rally, Bitcoin could test resistance at $53,000 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $52,420.
Failure to avoid a fall through the $50,071 pivot would bring the first major support level at $48,942 into play.
Barring another extended sell-off on the day, Bitcoin should steer clear of sub-$47,000 levels. The second major support level at $47,722 should limit the downside.
