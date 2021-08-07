The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 7th, 2021

Bitcoin, BTC to USD, rallied by 4.80% on Friday. Following a 2.89% gain on Thursday, Bitcoin ended the day at $42,854.0.

A bearish start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning intraday low $39,900.0 before making a move.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $38,353 Bitcoin rallied to a late afternoon intraday high $43,385.0.

Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $42,387 to end the day at $42,800 levels.

The near-term bullish trend remained intact, supported by the latest return to $43,000 levels. For the bears, Bitcoin would need a sustained fall through the 62% FIB of $27,237 to form a near-term bearish trend.

The Rest of the Pack

Across the rest of the majors, it was a mixed day on Friday.

Chainlink fell by 0.88% to buck the trend on the day.

It was a bullish day for the rest of the majors, however.

Crypto.com Coin rallied by 6.60% to lead the way, with Litecoin (+3.13%) also finding strong support.

Binance Coin (+1.28%), Bitcoin Cash SV (+0.03%), Cardano’s ADA (+1.12%), Ethereum (+2.24%), Polkadot (+1.82%), and Ripple’s XRP (+1.71%) trailed the front runners, however.

In the current week, the crypto total market fell to a Tuesday low $1,502bn before rising to a Friday high $1,754bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $1,703bn.

Bitcoin’s dominance rose to a Monday high 47.27% before falling to a Wednesday low 45.78%. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 47.08%.

This Morning

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down by 0.48% to $42,649.0. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin rise to an early morning high $42,911.0 before falling to a low $42,641.0.

Bitcoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

Elsewhere, it was a bearish start to the day.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin Cash SV was down by 1.64% to lead the way down.

For the Bitcoin Day Ahead

Bitcoin would need to avoid the $42,046 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $44,193 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed for Bitcoin to break out from Friday’s high $43,385.0.

Barring a broad-based crypto rally, the first major resistance level and resistance at $44,500 would likely cap any upside.

In the event of an extended crypto rally, Bitcoin could test resistance at $46,000 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $45,531.

A fall through the $42,046 pivot would bring the 38.2% FIB of $41,592 and the first major support level at $40,708 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off on the day, Bitcoin should steer clear of sub-$40,000 levels. The second major support level at $38,561.

