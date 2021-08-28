The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 28th, 2021

Bob Mason
·3 min read

Bitcoin, BTC to USD, rallied by 4.79% on Friday. Reversing a 4.39% slide from Thursday, Bitcoin ended the day at $49,079.0.

A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning intraday low $46,363.0 before making a move.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $45,638, Bitcoin rallied to a late intraday high $49,159.0.

Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $48,713 to end the day at $49,000 levels.

The near-term bullish trend remained intact, supported by the latest return to $50,000 levels. For the bears, Bitcoin would need a sustained fall through the 62% FIB of $27,237 to form a near-term bearish trend.

The Rest of the Pack

Across the rest of the majors, it was a bullish day on Thursday.

Cardano’s ADA jumped by 16.48% to lead the way, with Ripple’s XRP rallying by 11.15%.

Bitcoin Cash SV (+4.79%), Chainlink (+6.82%), Ethereum (+5.88%), Litecoin (+5.13%), and Polkadot (+5.95%) also found strong support.

Binance Coin (+3.46%) and Crypto.com Coin (+2.22%) and trailed the front runners, however.

In the current week, the crypto total market rose to a Monday high $2,169bn before falling to a Thursday low $1,933bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $2,083bn.

Bitcoin’s dominance fell to a Tuesday low 43.64% before rising to a Thursday high 44.98%. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 44.12%.

This Morning

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down by 0.30% to $48,932.0. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin rise to an early morning high $49,227.0 before falling to a low $48,936.5.

Bitcoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

Elsewhere, it was a mixed start to the day.

Bitcoin Cash SV (+1.55%) and Crypto.com Coin (+1.82%) bucked the early trend.

It was a bearish start for the rest of the majors, however.

At the time of writing, Cardano’s ADA was down by 2.19% to lead the way down.

For the Bitcoin Day Ahead

Bitcoin would need to avoid the $48,200 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $50,038 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed for Bitcoin to break out from $49,500 levels.

Barring a broad-based crypto rally, the first major resistance level and resistance at $50,000 would likely cap any upside.

In the event of an extended crypto rally, Bitcoin could test the second major resistance level at $50,996. Bitcoin would need plenty of support, however, to breakout from the 23.6% FIB of $50,473.

A fall through the $48,200 pivot would bring the first major support level at $47,242 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off on the day, Bitcoin should steer clear of sub-$46,000 levels. The second major support level sits at $45,404.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

