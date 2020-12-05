The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – December 5th, 2020
Bitcoin, BTC to USD, fell by 4.10% on Friday. Reversing a 1.14% gain from Thursday, Bitcoin ended the day at $18,652.0.
It was a mixed start to the day. Bitcoin rose to an early morning intraday high $19,550.0 before hitting reverse.
Falling short of the first major resistance level at $19,751, Bitcoin slid to a mid-day low $18,701.0.
The sell-off saw Bitcoin fall through the first major support level at $19,023 and the second major support level at $18,598.
Through the afternoon, Bitcoin briefly revisited $19,150 levels before sliding back into the deep red.
The brief recovery had seen Bitcoin move back through the support levels before the 2nd sell-off.
Bitcoin fell back through the first and second major support levels to a late intraday low $18,600.0.
Late in the day, however, Bitcoin moved back through the second major resistance level to end the day at $18,650 levels.
The near-term bullish trend remained intact, in spite of the latest pullback to $19,000 levels. For the bears, Bitcoin would need to slide through the 62% FIB of $10,095 to form a near-term bearish trend.
The Rest of the Pack
Across the rest of the majors, it was a mixed day on Friday.
Bitcoin Cash SV rose by 3.29% to buck the trend on the day.
It was a bearish day for the rest of the majors, however.
Cardano’s ADA (-9.89%), Chainlink (-9.39%), Litecoin (-10.68%), and Ripple’s XRP (-12.07%) led the way down.
Binance Coin (-5.43%), Ethereum (-7.93%), and Polkadot (-3.40%) also struggled.
Crypto.com Coin saw a more modest 2.29% loss on the day.
In the current week, the crypto total market cap rose to a Tuesday high $589.96bn before falling to a Tuesday low $525.17bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $545.60bn.
Bitcoin’s dominance fell to a Monday low 62.55% before rising to a Friday high 64.16%. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 63.89%.
This Morning
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up by 0.62% to $18,767.7. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning low $18,498.0 before rising to a high $18,795.0.
Bitcoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
Elsewhere, it was a mixed start to the day.
Binance Coin (-0.14%), Crypto.com Coin (-1.25%), and Polkadot (-0.30%) saw red to buck the trend early on.
It was a bullish start for the rest of the majors, however.
At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was up by 3.01% to lead the way.
For the Bitcoin Day Ahead
Bitcoin would need to move through the pivot level at $18,934 to bring the first major resistance level at 19,268 into play.
Support from the broader market would be needed for Bitcoin to break back through to $19,000 levels.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and resistance at $19,500 would likely cap any upside.
In the event of a crypto breakout, Bitcoin could test resistance at $20,000 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $19,884.
Failure to move through the $18,934 pivot would bring the first major support level at $18,318 into play.
Barring another extended crypto sell-off, Bitcoin should steer clear of sub-$18,000 levels. The second major support level sits at $17,984.
