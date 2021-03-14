The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – March 14th, 2021
Bitcoin, BTC to USD, rallied by 6.82% on Saturday. Reversing a 1.00% loss from Friday, Bitcoin ended the day at $61,202.9.
A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning intraday low $56,130.0 before making a move.
Steering clear of the first major support level at $55,600, Bitcoin surged to a late intraday high and a new swing hi $61,693.0.
Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $58,576 and the second major resistance level at $59,856.
Coming up short of $62,000, Bitcoin eased back to sub-$61,000 before ending the day at $61,200 levels.
The near-term bullish trend remained intact supported by Saturday’s new swing hi $61,693.0. For the bears, Bitcoin would need to slide through the 62% FIB of $26,039 to form a near-term bearish trend.
The Rest of the Pack
Across the rest of the majors, it was a mixed day on Saturday.
Polkadot fell by 3.44% to buck the trend early on.
It was a bullish day for the rest of the majors, however.
Bitcoin Cash SV surged by 16.62% to lead the way, with, Ethereum rallying by 8.76%.
It was a bearish day for the rest of the majors.
Binance Coin (+4.87%), Cardano’s ADA (+6.44%) and Chainlink (+4.85%), and Ripple’s XRP (+4.52%) also found strong support.
Crypto.com Coin (+0.45%) and Litecoin (+2.38%) trailed the front runners on the day.
In the current week, the crypto total market fell to a Monday low $1,508bn before rising to a Saturday high $1,860bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $1,818bn.
Bitcoin’s dominance fell to a Tuesday low 60.13% before rising to a Friday high 63.23%. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 62.85%.
This Morning
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was up by 0.06% to $61,237.0. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning low $60,963.0 before rising to a high $61,339.9.
Bitcoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
Elsewhere, it was a mixed start to the day.
Cardano’s ADA was down by 0.18% to buck the trend early on.
It was a bullish start for the rest of the majors, however.
At the time of writing, Crypto.com Coin was up by 2.68% to lead the way.
For the Bitcoin Day Ahead
Bitcoin would need to avoid a fall through the pivot level at $59,675 to bring the first major resistance level at $63,221 into play.
Support from the broader market would be needed for Bitcoin to break out from Saturday’s new swing hi $61,693.0.
Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap any upside.
In the event of an extended crypto rally, Bitcoin could test resistance at $65,000. The second major resistance level sits at $65,238.
Failure to avoid a fall through the $59,675 pivot would bring the first major support level at $57,658 into play.
Barring an extended sell-off on the day, Bitcoin should steer clear sub-$57,000 levels. The second major support level sits at $54,112.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
