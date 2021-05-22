The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – May 22nd, 2021

Bob Mason
·3 min read

Bitcoin, BTC to USD, fell by 7.88% on Friday. Partially revering a 10.42% gain from Thursday, Bitcoin ended the day at $37,391.4.

A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin rise to an early morning intraday high $42,298.1 before hitting reverse.

While falling short of the first major resistance level at $43,579, Bitcoin broke through the 38.2% FIB of $41,592.

The reversal, however, saw Bitcoin slide to a late intraday low $33,552.0.

Bitcoin fell back through the 38.2% FIB and also fell through the first major support level at $36,264.

Steering clear of sub-$30,000 levels, Bitcoin broke back through the first major support level to end the day at $37,300 levels.

The near-term bullish trend remained intact in spite of the latest slide back to sub-$30,000 levels. For the bears, Bitcoin would need a sustained fall through the 62% FIB of $27,237 to form a near-term bearish trend.

The Rest of the Pack

Across the rest of the majors, it was a bearish day on Friday.

Bitcoin Cash SV tumbled by 20.71% to lead the way down, with Binance Coin (-16.70%) and Chainlink (-16.56%) not far behind.

Cardano’s ADA (-13.97%), Ethereum (-12.26%), Litecoin (-14.64%), and Ripple’s XRP (-14.59%) also saw heavy losses.

Crypto.com Coin (-5.51%) and Polkadot (-8.34%) saw relatively modest losses on the day, however.

In the current week, the crypto total market rose to a Monday high $2,162bn before sliding to a Wednesday low $1,207bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $1,560bn.

Bitcoin’s dominance fell to a Wednesday low 39.66% before surging to a Wednesday high 45.97%. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 44.66%.

This Morning

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down by 0.19% to $37,320.0. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin rise to an early morning high $37,725.9 before falling to a low $37,024.0.

Bitcoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

Elsewhere, it was also a bearish start to the day.

At the time of writing, Polkadot was down by 2.55% to lead the way down.

For the Bitcoin Day Ahead

Bitcoin would need to move through the pivot level at $37,747 to bring the 38.2% FIB of $41,592 and the first major resistance level at $41,942 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed for Bitcoin to break back through to $40,000 levels.

Barring a broad-based crypto rally, the 38.2% FIB and the first major resistance level at $41,942 would likely cap any upside.

In the event of an extended crypto rally, Bitcoin could test resistance at $45,000 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $46,493.

Failure to move through the pivot at $37,747 would bring the first major support level at $33,196 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off on the day, Bitcoin should steer clear of sub-$30,000 levels. The second major support level sits at $29,001.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – May 22nd, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Away From the Big Crypto Blaze, Another Market Tension Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- A bear market in Bitcoin. A bull market in Bitcoin. Taper talk, or talk thereof. The biggest pop for meme stocks of the season. A lot just happened, and yet when the history of this week is written, it’s possible a much quieter development will be the lead.After intensifying earlier this month, inflation anxiety appears to be easing. Rates on 10-year breakevens dropped by the most on a weekly basis since September, capping any rise in Treasury yields. Meanwhile, a surge in raw materials continued to sputter, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index sinking for a second straight week.That was enough to comfort investors in big tech. The Nasdaq 100 posted its first weekly gain in over a month, after being rattled by warnings that soaring prices would eat into future cash flows and shine a harsh light on expensive valuations. And while minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting signaled an openness to discussing a scaling back of asset purchases, comments that it would “likely be some time” until the economy recovers to that point helped prevent any knee-jerk reactions.“Inflation is really only a problem for stocks if it’s going to bring the Fed off the sidelines,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen. “If you see interest rates falling, if you see inflation expectations receding, if you see the Fed continuing to come out with overall dovish minutes, it tends to be a pretty friendly environment for tech.”Whether or not the U.S. economy has seen peak growth, a series of weaker-than-expected reports have helped quell inflation fears. Last month’s housing starts were lower than anticipated, while the pace of mortgage applications slowed from the prior month. On Thursday, data from the Philadelphia Fed showed manufacturing activity in the region eased in May from a 48-year high the prior month.As a result, Citigroup Inc.’s economic surprise gauge -- which measures the magnitude to which reports either beat or miss forecasts -- briefly dropped into negative territory for the first time since June 2020 this week.The Nasdaq 100 held onto a 0.1% gain this week as inflation expectations ebbed, snapping a four-week losing streak. Tech eked out a gain as cryptocurrencies ricocheted, with Bitcoin dropping 12% on Friday alone after China reiterated its intent to to crack down on mining.Still, some warn that it’s too early to signal the all-clear on inflation risks. Anxiety around price pressures in the coming months should be a boon for defensive sectors and particularly favor financials, while eating into growth stocks with duration-sensitive cash flows, according to State Street Global Advisors.“Because there’s so much disagreement on how inflation may unfold, that disagreement in the market will inevitably lead to volatility,” said Olivia Engel, chief investment officer of SSGA’s active quantitative equity team. “If you look at the aggregate market, it’s hiding some of that market rotation -- that’s where you can see much bigger moves.”(Updates Bitcoin price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What’s Next for Bond Yields, Gold Prices, and Cryptocurrency Regulation

    May 21: As detailed here in January, movements of gold prices tend to get echoed about 20½ months later in the movements of long-term interest rates. The relationship says that bond yields should be reaching a temporary top right about now. The next months should see a gentle retreat for interest rates, lasting until a bottom due around mid-August.

  • The May 19 Sell-Off Actually Strengthened Bitcoin’s Narrative

    May 19 bitcoin-dollar volumes were the highest so far this year in markets accessible to U.S. investors.

  • Elon Musk says bitcoin can shake off its bad climate reputation if top miners prove they're using green energy

    The billionaire was responding to Ark Invest's director of research, Brett Winton, about how bitcoin mining can foster the adoption of renewables.

  • EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Gives Up Early Gains for the Week

    The Euro has initially rally during the course of the trading week but pulled back rather significantly. At this point, the market looks vulnerable for a short-term pullback.

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • California says $5 million Ponzi scam bilked older Filipinos

    California's attorney general on Friday charged 15 people with conspiring to defraud mostly elderly victims of Filipino descent out of a combined $5 million. Prosecutors allege that the defendants have lied to potential investors at group sales presentations since late 2015 to encourage their investments.

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Former Yankee CC Sabathia went on a profanity-laced rant against White Sox manager who was OK with his own player being hit by a pitch on purpose

    Tony La Russa failed to defend his player after Yermin Mercedes was hit with a retaliatory fastball in accordance with baseball's "unwritten rules."

  • A Georgia judge will allow Fulton County ballots to be unsealed and examined for evidence of fraud

    Judge Brian Amero agreed to allow 145,000 absentee ballots from Fulton County to be opened as part of an audit into the 2020 election.

  • Glenn Close reveals even more details about being raised in a 'really awful' religious 'cult'

    The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about her upbringing in the Apple TV Plus documentary, "The Me You Can't See."

  • I tried Burger King's new fried chicken sandwiches and was shocked they came from a fast-food chain

    Burger King announced a new line of fried chicken sandwiches on Wednesday. Insider reviewed three versions as part of a press preview.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Car buyers still sceptical about going electric, says Ford boss

    The car giant's UK boss tells the BBC says shifting away from petrol and diesel cars will need more government support.

  • 'Running out of time': Tibetan president-elect warns of cultural genocide

    The top political leader of Tibet's government in exile said on Friday that there is an urgent threat of "cultural genocide" in Tibet, and the international community must stand up to China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Penpa Tsering, who was this month elected president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), told Reuters that they are committed to a peaceful resolution with China, but Beijing's current policies threaten the future of Tibetan culture.

  • LA Judge rules that 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson will face trial for charges of 3 counts of rape

    The accusers allege Scientology followers stalked and threatened them after they reported Masterson's behavior.