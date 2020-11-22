The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 22nd, 2020

Bob Mason
·3 min read

Bitcoin, BTC to USD, ended the day flat at $18,660.0 on Saturday. On Friday, Bitcoin had rallied by 4.73%.

It was a bullish start to the day. Bitcoin rallied to an early morning intraday high and new swing hi $18,945.0 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $19,062, Bitcoin fell to a mid-day intraday low $18,323.0.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $18005, Bitcoin briefly revisited $18,800 levels before easing back.

The near-term bullish trend remained intact, supported by the latest move through to $18,000 levels. For the bears, Bitcoin would need to slide through the 62% FIB of $9,709 to form a near-term bearish trend.

The Rest of the Pack

Across the rest of the majors, it was a bullish day on Saturday.

Ripple’s XRP surged by a whopping 39.95% to lead the way.

Bitcoin Cash SV (+16.00%), Cardano’s ADA (+12.69%), Chainlink (+9.81%), Ethereum (+8.35%), Polkadot (+10.33%), and Ripple’s XRP (+8.74%) also made strong gains.

Binance Coin (+5.23%), Crypto.com Coin (+0.55%), Litecoin (+5.43%), trailed the front runners, however.

In the current week, the crypto total market cap rose from a Monday low $445.47bn to a Saturday high $544.20bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $529.35bn.

Bitcoin’s dominance rose to a Wednesday high 67.46% before sliding to an early Sunday low of 64.32%. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 64.95%.

This Morning

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down by 0.95% to $18,482.0. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin rise to an early morning high $18,732.0 before falling to an early morning low $18,415.0.

Bitcoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

Elsewhere, it was a bearish start to the day.

At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was down by 5.45% to lead the way down.

For the Bitcoin Day Ahead

Bitcoin would need to move back through the pivot level at $18,643 to bring the first major resistance level at $18,962 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed for Bitcoin to break back through to $18,900 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap any upside.

In the event of another crypto breakout, Bitcoin could test resistance at $19,500 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $19,265.

Failure to move back through the $18,643 pivot would bring the first major support level at $18,340 into play.

Barring another extended crypto sell-off, Bitcoin should steer well clear of sub-$18,000 levels. The second major support level at $18,021 should limit any downside.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

