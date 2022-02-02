Crypto Donations to Tor Surged 841% in 2021

Alyssa Hertig
·1 min read

Crypto donations to privacy focussed non-profit The Tor Project surged 841% in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a blog post from Monday.

The Tor Project is a non-profit which steers the development of the privacy network and web browser Tor. Tor aims to empower people by helping them achieve better online privacy. On Jan. 31, the team published the results of their biggest fundraising drive, which took place over the last few months of the year.

Of $940,000 raised, 58% of donations were from cryptocurrencies. This is a much larger percentage compared to 2020, when donors sent $58,000 in crypto.

"It's clear that cryptocurrency folks are extremely philanthropic, and that they care deeply about privacy online," The Tor Project fundraising director Al Smith told CoinDesk.

Of the crypto donations, 68% ($371,000) where in the form of bitcoins, 28% ($154,000) were ether, 2% ($9,000) DAI, and 1% ($7l) was monero, a privacy-minded cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency community is more privacy-conscious than most, as is illustrated by bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, who hid his or her real name and identity when launching the digital currency back in 2009.

The Tor network plays a big role in improving cryptocurrency privacy as well. Bitcoin core nodes, which make up bitcoin, gives the option to send traffic over an encrypted privacy network to hide the node's IP addresses, shielding the nodes location. According to the bitcoin network tracking site Bitnodes, more than 51% of nodes run over the Tor network.

The Tor Project first started accepting bitcoin donations in 2013, before expanding to accept nine other cryptocurrencies in 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Americans are growing more satisfied with acceptance of gay and lesbian people, poll says

    62% of people in the U.S. say they are satisfied with the acceptance of gay and lesbian people in the country, according to a new Gallup poll.

  • Why Lindsey Graham is going all-in on Biden SCOTUS pick

    The South Carolina Republican swung from Trump critic to supporter, and now he's swinging from Biden antagonizer to potential ally.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) were tumbling 16.7% to $146.40 in premarket trading Wednesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours on Tuesday. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • This Crypto Will Be the Solana of 2022

    The year 2021 was the year of Solana. This dynamic cryptocurrency soared more than 11,000% as more and more investors decided to invest. And developers flocked to the blockchain. They increased by almost five to nearly 900, according to Electric Capital's recent developer report.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in a Heartbeat Over Shiba Inu in February

    The stock market has undergone its biggest correction since 2020, and cryptocurrencies have been punished even more. Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrencies were red-hot in 2021. Despite being one of the most-popular cryptocurrencies on the planet, thanks in part to its historic gain of 46,000,000% last year, meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is not one of the digital currencies that I feel will reward investors over the long run.

  • Bitcoin vs. Bitcoin Cash: Differences Explained

    We break down the difference between bitcoin and bitcoin cash, and what this difference might mean for cryptocurrency’s present and its future.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Three Tribes Receive $1.5M in Grants from the Department of Commerce to Support Broadband Connectivity

    The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information  Administration (NTIA) announced today it has awarded three grants as part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. The two Alaskan grants will fund broadband use and adoption projects, while the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians will use their grant for a planning study, a crucial step in the connectivity process. NTIA has now made a total of seven awards, totaling about $4 million in funding, through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

  • MetaDojo secures $3m to develop ready-made metaverse premises

    MetaDojo, an ecosystem that customises 3D buildings and deploys them to metaverses, has received a financial injection to the tune of $3m in its quest to develop a ready-to-use metaverse platform.

  • Web3 will transform the internet we know today, says Ontology founder

    Ontology, an open-source blockchain specialising in digital identity and data, recently revealed its plans of launching its Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) in order to maximise interoperability.

  • Firewalla launches its Purple gigabit home firewall

    Over the course of the last few years, Firewalla's combined firewall and router devices have made a name for themselves as the go-to hardware security tools for many enthusiasts and small businesses. Today, the company started shipping its newest device, the Firewalla Purple, a diminutive gigabit firewall and router that is currently retailing for $319. With the Purple, Firewalla, which was founded in 2015, is filling a hole in its lineup, which until now included 100 Mbps and 500 Mbps devices for home and small business users with prices ranging from $129 to $199, as well as a $458 3 Gbps+ device for larger businesses.

  • The state of quantum computing

    Quantum computing could disrupt industries as diverse as finance and medicine If—or when—it reaches its full potential.

  • If your Wi-Fi is too weak, here are a few methods and products you can try

    Maybe your Wi-Fi signal can't reach parts of your house. Looking to change that? Learn about range extenders, mesh networks and more.

  • FBI warns of cyber threats at Beijing Olympics

    The FBI is warning people and businesses to remain vigilant against malicious actors who could interfere with the Beijing Olympic Games through a "broad range" of cyber activities, including theft of sensitive data.Why it matters: High-profile events like the Olympics give cyber actors the opportunity to "make money, sow confusion, increase their notoriety, discredit adversaries, and advance ideological goals," the FBI said in a statement Tuesday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econo

  • New Antitrust Legislation Could Open the Door to Cybersecurity Problems

    Bills that would reduce the gatekeeping power of big tech firms might have inadvertent consequences for cybersecurity, writes Chuck Brooks.

  • Brane Named Among Best Workplaces for Start-Ups in 2022

    Employee feedback, focus on innovation contribute to ranking Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent cryptocurrency custody solutions provider, has been named among the Best Workplaces for Start-Ups for 2022, by Great Place to Work®. The Best Workplaces for Start-Ups list is based on employee responses to Great Place to Work®'s Trust Index Survey. Brane was previously certified as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Service ...

  • Zcash Extends Rally Into Asian Trading Day

    ZCash, one of the first privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, saw its ZEC token post gains during Asian hours as the market continues to be receptive to the protocol’s shift toward proof-of-stake and compliance directives.

  • Auto-tagging added to Google Merchant Center free listings

    Tagging adds URL parameters to your tracking URLs for better analytics and measurements. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • How businesses with remote workers can protect their data| Opinion

    Working from home has become a new trend amongst companies. This is how businesses can protect their data with remote workers.

  • Eastern Caribbean CBDC ‘DCash’ Goes Offline for Over 2 Weeks

    The DCash team is still working to resolve the technical issue, ensuring users that all transaction data are secure and unaffected.

  • Address Linked to Wonderland's Sifu Cashes Out $5.5M Worth of Ether

    Sifu is an alleged serial scammer who has previously been convicted.