Crypto Donations to Ukraine Near $10M

Sam Reynolds
·1 min read

The Ukraine government’s call for donations to resist the Russian invasion and provide aid to those affected has been enthusiastically embraced by the crypto community with nearly $10 million raised in ether and bitcoin.

  • According to on-chain data, $5.2 million has been received in the effort’s Ethereum wallet.

  • This includes $1.1 million in Tether and $109,000 in USDC.

  • On-chain data shows that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated $250,000 in Tether and Chain.com CEO Deepak Thapliyal donated 100 ether (approximately $277,000).

  • Data shows that Ukraine is currently holding the crypto in the ERC20 wallet and hasn’t made a withdrawal.

  • Ukraine’s Bitcoin wallet has received $4.2 million. The country has already withdrawn $2.9 million of this.

  • Over the weekend Russian art collective Pussy Riot helped form a DAO that raised $3 million in ether for the war effort and humanitarian relief.

  • A separate wallet for donations to the Ukraine army, run by the charity Come Back Alive, has raised $6 million since its inception in mid-2021.

