Crypto Donations to Ukraine Near $10M
The Ukraine government’s call for donations to resist the Russian invasion and provide aid to those affected has been enthusiastically embraced by the crypto community with nearly $10 million raised in ether and bitcoin.
According to on-chain data, $5.2 million has been received in the effort’s Ethereum wallet.
This includes $1.1 million in Tether and $109,000 in USDC.
On-chain data shows that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated $250,000 in Tether and Chain.com CEO Deepak Thapliyal donated 100 ether (approximately $277,000).
Data shows that Ukraine is currently holding the crypto in the ERC20 wallet and hasn’t made a withdrawal.
Ukraine’s Bitcoin wallet has received $4.2 million. The country has already withdrawn $2.9 million of this.
Over the weekend Russian art collective Pussy Riot helped form a DAO that raised $3 million in ether for the war effort and humanitarian relief.
A separate wallet for donations to the Ukraine army, run by the charity Come Back Alive, has raised $6 million since its inception in mid-2021.