Crypto Exchange Backed by Social Media Titan Line Shuts Down
(Bloomberg) -- Bitfront, a crypto exchange backed by Japan’s social media giant Line Corp., said it’s shutting down amid challenges in a “rapidly evolving” industry.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China Plant
There’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next Recession
Stocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets Wrap
The company has “regretfully determined that we need to shut down Bitfront in order to continue growing the LINE blockchain ecosystem and LINK token economy,” it said in a statement on its website.
The US-based firm signaled the step isn’t connected to the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange by saying the closure is unrelated to “certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
Bitfront had six coins and 13 trading pairs and a 24-hour volume of nearly $94 million, according to CoinGecko. That’s a small fraction of total trading volumes in the crypto sector of almost $57 billion over the same period.
Bitfront said it stopped new sign-ups and credit card payments as of Nov. 28. It will suspend all withdrawals on March 31, 2023 and asked customers to withdraw all their assets by then.
Line opened Bitfront in 2020 under the goal of bringing the cryptocurrency industry into the mainstream.
(Updates from the fourth paragraph with details on volumes.)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Apple’s Reliance on China Grows Perilous With Chaos in iPhone City
Professor Behind Effective Altruism on What SBF’s Fall Means
The Robot Tractors Are Coming, Just as Soon as We Crush a Few Bugs
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.