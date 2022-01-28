Crypto Exchange Bakkt Has Tumbled 90% Since October Debut

Crystal Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of digital-asset marketplace Bakkt Holdings Inc. have dropped to all-time lows, wiping out about $10 billion in market value since reaching a record high following the firm’s much-touted public market debut in October.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The platform, majority owned by New York Stock Exchange parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc., began trading in October after the close of a $2.1 billion SPAC deal. The shares rose as high as $50.80 shortly thereafter as cryptocurrency prices surged, pushing the exchange’s market value to around $11 billion. Bakkt, which fell as low as $3.31 on Friday, ended the week at $3.61.

Bakkt’s stock has steadily dropped as losses and roiling markets pushed investors to take cover. The market value sank below $1 billion this week for the first time.

“While we can’t comment on stock movements, we are well-capitalized to execute on the long-term strategy that we shared in our last quarter earnings update -- investing in the business to bring on more partners, enhancing our products and capabilities and deepening customer relationships with our partners,” Lauren Post, a Bakkt spokesperson, said in an emailed statement.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company started focusing on developing Bitcoin futures contracts and custody services for institutional investors when it was founded in 2018 with Kelly Loeffler at the helm. Loeffler left the firm in 2019 to serve as a U.S. senator from Georgia.

Bakkt had momentum at the start. The firm announced partnerships with fintech giant Fiserv Inc. and payments provider Mastercard Inc. in a bid to offer more crypto related services and products. It also partnered with Starbucks and Apple Pay. Still, Bakkt posted a wider net loss in the third quarter, in part, due to higher expenses to attract users as well as new partners.

(Updates price in second paragraph; adds company statement in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton's Extreme Sales Quotas Shortchanged Workers, Lawsuit Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. was sued by a former sales representative who says the company forced employees to work off the clock without paying overtime and set sales quotas impossibly high.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster

  • Crypto collapse has ‘echoes of the subprime crash,’ says Nobel laureate: Risks ‘disproportionately’ fall on those ‘who don’t know what they are getting into’

    Economist Paul Krugman, a Nobel-Prize winner and a longtime crypto skeptic, said he is seeing “uncomfortable parallels” between crypto and the subprime crisis.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandWall Street Briefed by Biden Te

  • Bitcoin ‘still has some room’ to rally amid market downturn: CoinShares CEO

    Occurring parallel to the recent downturn in equities markets has been a sizable pullback in the prices of cryptocurrencies. According to CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti, though the space has been taking a beating, popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin may still be able to recoup losses even in the face of rising interest rates.

  • What happens to my Twitter account and cryptocurrency when I die?

    Notifications still pop up on Facebook (FB) copyrighted work still lives on desktops and domain names will stay active until their expiration dates. Estate plans go far beyond wills, real estate and life insurance policies. “If you think about all the different things that might be online – in particular, all of those videos or photos or recipes that you’ve put online on a blog – there’s just a whole host of things people need to think about when we realize so much of our world happens completely online,” Abby Schneiderman, co-founder of Everplans, a software that organizes important documents and last wishes, said during a recent Barron’s Live event.

  • Brevan Howard Taps Talent From Jump Capital and Gemini for New Crypto Unit

    The European hedge fund has now expanded its team to more than 30 employees and 12 portfolio managers, Bloomberg reported.

  • Mastercard’s CipherTrace Used ‘Honeypots’ to Gather Crypto Wallet Intel

    Mastercard’s CipherTrace Used ‘Honeypots’ to Gather Crypto Wallet Intel

  • WisdomTree Launching Retail Crypto App

    The app expands the New York-based asset manager’s crypto reach with a stated focus on retail traders.

  • Valereum buys Gibraltar Stock Exchange to create crypto hub

    Blockchain company Valereum said on Friday it would buy 90% of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX) to create the world's first bourse where shares and cryptoassets can be traded. Valereum, listed on London's Aquis Exchange, said it will need approval from Gibraltar regulators to allow listed instruments on the GSX access to a regulated pool of crypto capital. "The GSX will be the world's first exchange to create a seamless and fully regulated bridge that links the fiat and crypto markets," Valereum said in a statement.

  • ChainLink Capital Targets $100M in Assets for 2 Crypto Funds

    The “fund of funds” firm wants to raise $100 million each for its Ama and Luna funds this year.

  • Marathon Digital Stock Is a Buy as Bitcoin Miners Are Poised for Growth

    Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen initiates coverage on shares of Marathon Digital with a Buy rating and a $51 price target.

  • A Look at EU's GDPR and What It Means for Crypto Privacy

    Given the stupendous amount of personal information stored and transferred online, it's good that regulators are moving to bolster consumer privacy. Privacy laws were written with the old web in mind, the web of Facebook and Google. It's an open question whether blockchain can develop in a way to meet the requirements of contemporary digital privacy laws while still preserving the attributes that make it successful.

  • Visa Customers Made $2.5B in Crypto-Linked Payments in Fiscal Q1

    ayment volume in the quarter accounted for 70% of Visa’s total crypto volumes for the entire fiscal year.

  • Paul Krugman Calling Crypto the New Subprime in New York Times Op-Ed, FriesDAO Wants to Raise $9.69M Funding

    "The Hash" hosts unpack today's top stories ranging from economist Paul Krugman's New York Times op-ed explaining why he thinks crypto has become the new subprime to FriesDAO, an organization that wants to start a crypto-crowdfunded fast food franchise.

  • Why natural gas prices spiked amid 'a very technical event'

    CIBC Private Wealth Senior Energy Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why natural gas prices have spiked by a record 70% on Thursday.

  • 6 Reasons for Optimism This Crypto Winter

    Why this downturn is different from 2018.

  • Crypto Industry Heavyweights Form Political Action Committee for US Midterms: Report

    A group of executives from major firms in the crypto industry have formed a political action committee (PAC) to support candidates at November's midterm elections.

  • WisdomTree's Fourth-Quarter Crypto Assets Managed Rises 5-Fold

    Asset manager WisdomTree reported average assets managed during Q4 2021 of $406 million, up from $79 million a year earlier.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]