Crypto exchange Binance to invest $200M in Forbes

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange is making a $200 million investment in Forbes, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: Binance's deal, which is the sector's first big investment in a traditional U.S. media property, underscores crypto's growing reach on other industries, per CNBC.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: The investment comes as Forbes plans go public via SPAC in the first quarter, per CNBC.

Binance will replace half of the $400 million in commitments from institutional investors announced by Forbes in August, making the crypto company one of two of Forbes' largest owners.

Binance will also have two directors out of nine total board seats, per CNBC.

Flashback: Investment firm GSV was working on a bid to buy Forbes Media at a $620 million valuation as an alternative to its announced SPAC merger, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva and Sara Fischer reported in December.

Go deeper:

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.