Crypto Exchange Binance Hires Former Brazilian Central Bank President as Adviser

PAULO FRIDMAN
Rodrigo Tolotti
·1 min read

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter.

Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, hired former Brazilian Central Bank President and Economy Minister Henrique Meirelles as a member of its advisory board.

“Binance confirms the participation of Henrique Meirelles in the company's new global advisory board and reports that it will release more details about this initiative soon,” the company said in a statement after the Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported the appointment.

Meirelles was president of Brazil's central bank between 2003 and 2011 during the presidency of Lula da Silva. He served as economy minister from 2016 to 2018, a position in which he participated in the first meetings on cryptocurrencies held at a Group-of-20 event in 2017.

Meirelles could return to public office should da Silva win the October presidential elections, where his main challenger is the current president, Jair Bolsonaro.

This article was translated by Andrés Engler and edited by CoinDesk. The original Portuguese article can be found here.

Read more: Brazil’s Largest Private Bank, Itaú, Selected by Central Bank to Develop a DeFi Liquidity Pool

Recommended Stories

  • Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

    A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another town nearby in Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched across the expansive province for two suspects.

  • Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) come under pressure; lose 4.3% of holdings value

    If you want to know who really controls Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:SPCE ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 68%

    A look at the shareholders of Costco Wholesale Corporation ( NASDAQ:COST ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Six NFL players who faced their former team in Week 1

    Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield will battle their old teams when they debut for their new squads in Week 1. Here are six other players who were in the same situation.

  • Suicide Bomber Near Russian Embassy in Kabul Kills Two Staff

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion outside the Russian embassy in Kabul killed a senior diplomat and a security guard, Russia said. A Taliban spokesman confirmed the blast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz Says“An unknown gunman detonated

  • Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) most popular amongst individual investors who own 30% of the shares, institutions hold 28%

    If you want to know who really controls Safe Bulkers, Inc. ( NYSE:SB ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Aston Martin raising $660 million in rights issue

    STORY: Aston Martin is raising around $660 million in a rights issue.It comes as major investors including Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund keep faith with the struggling carmaker.Aston Martin said Monday (September 5) it would issue four new shares at 103 pence apiece for every existing share.The rights issue is part of a previously announced equity raising worth about $752 million. It makes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - or PIF - one of the luxury carmaker's largest shareholders.The British company said the rights issue was fully committed and underwritten with support from the fund.It also has backing from chairman Lawrence Stroll's Yew Tree and Mercedes Benz.Aston Martin said the fundraising will allow the company to lower its debt and invest in new models.The British carmaker - the favourite of fictional spy James Bond - has burned through cash and been hit by supply chain issues.Last month it rejected a near $1.5 billion investment proposal that would have handed control of the business to Italy's Investindustrial and China's Geely.Monday's update did not lead to shareholder excitement, however, as the stock price was down over 12% in early trade.

  • Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$103k as Awalé Resources Limited (CVE:ARIC) drops to CA$4.4m

    Insiders who bought US$344k worth of Awalé Resources Limited's ( CVE:ARIC ) stock at an average buy price of US$0.20...

  • 4 signs that inflation is forcing customers to change their shopping behavior, according to retailers

    Molson Coors is seeing higher demand for cheap beer; electronics sales soften at Target, and Macy's is bracing for delinquent credit-card payments.

  • Australian Federal Police Forms Cryptocurrency Unit to Tackle Money Laundering, Offshoring: Report

    The Australian Federal Police has formed a unit to tackle the use of cryptocurrency as a means of money laundering and offshoring, the Australian Financial Review reported Monday.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Languishes Below $20K as Energy Crisis in Europe Worsens

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Sept. 5, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Liz Truss: Now unchained, the dutiful servant turned PM is ready to lead from the front

    Liz Truss’s career within the Conservative Party can be characterised by a central contradiction.

  • Indigenous 'forest guardians' reported slain in Brazil

    Two members of the Brazilian Indigenous group known for its forest guardians who combat illegal deforestation have been killed according to the Indigenist Missionary Council, a nonprofit that monitors violence against native peoples. Forest guard Janildo Oliveira Guajajara was killed with multiple gunshots from behind, while another Guajajara man who was shot in the Saturday morning attack survived and is in a health unit, the nonprofit's division in Maranhao state said in a statement posted on Instagram. In a separate municipality of Maranhao, Jael Carlos Miranda Guajajara was run over by an unspecified vehicle the same morning, and members of his group suspect it was a targeted killing, the statement said.

  • Volkswagen to decide on landmark Porsche listing later on Monday

    HAMBURG/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen's leadership will meet later on Monday to decide on whether to proceed with the much-anticipated listing of Porsche, as an escalation in an energy standoff between Russia and Europe has caused major market turbulence. "It's paving the way, but this would not guarantee that the stock market bell will ring in the end." The intention to float is expected to include an offering to retail investors in countries in Europe including France, Spain, and Italy, a source close to negotiations said, an attempt to tap into Porsche's loyal fan base.

  • Barrick (GOLD) to Divest Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals

    Barrick's (GOLD) divestment includes 22 royalties on the production of minerals from mines in North America, South America, Australia and Africa.

  • China policymakers see renewed urgency for economic support

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up the flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence points to a further loss of economic momentum. Senior officials from China's central bank and leading ministries warned at a news conference of risks for the economy, battered in recent months by COVID-19 related curbs, while promising fresh measures to follow a stimulus package released in May. "Currently, China's economic stabilisation and rebound are at a key window, and the third quarter is crucial for rolling out policy measures," Yang Yinkai, Deputy Secretary General of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a news conference.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with local labor leaders

    Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Boston on Monday to meet with labor leaders.

  • Global Stocks Drop, Euro Slides, U.S. Futures Wobble on Labor Day—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    European equities took a beating amid acute fears of an energy crisis following a Russian halt on natural-gas flows to the region.

  • India central bank governor says aims to prevent rupee depreciation expectations

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Indian central bank aims to anchor expectations around the depreciating rupee and will intervene to prevent an overshoot, ensuring the exchange rate reflects fundamentals, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday. The partially convertible rupee has so far depreciated more than 7% against the U.S. dollar, but Das said the depreciation was less than in other currencies. "Our intervention policy is to prevent excessive volatility in exchange rate, to anchor expectations around depreciation," Das said at an event organised by the Fixed Income Money Markets and Derivatives Association of India.

  • China, Japan ground ferries, flights as typhoon approaches

    Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were canceled in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains. Shanghai grounded ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas. Hinnamnor is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers (109 miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.