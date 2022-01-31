Crypto Exchange BitMEX Airdrops 1.5M BMEX Tokens to Users

Grow up studio
Shaurya Malwa
·2 min read

Crypto exchange BitMEX airdropped 1.5 million BMEX, its first native tokens, to users as it looks to revive retail interest. The tokens were airdropped based on a user’s previous activity on the exchange.

  • The Ethereum-based tokens are locked in a 5-year vesting contract and have a maximum supply of 450 million. These will be used to reward new and existing BitMEX users and allow them to get discounts on trading fees.

  • The tokens are distributed as follows: 5% are reserved for future airdrops, 20% for liquidity provision when BMEX spot trading is launched, 20% as BitMEX employee incentives, 30% for marketing and affiliate rewards, and 25% as a long-term reserve.

  • In its token litepaper, BitMEX said BMEX tokens allow the exchange to expand services and attract newer users. This is a step further than its initial founding as a purely futures-based crypto exchange. Futures are popular financial instruments that track asset prices.

  • BitMEX intends to burn BMEX every quarter to increase utility for holders, the exchange said in the litepaper.

  • Tokens holders get free access to BitMEX Academy courses and private community channels and an increased rate of return on BitMEX EARN deposits, the exchange’s passive earning product.

  • Savvier benefits include invites to exclusive events, BitMEX merchandise, and VIP tickets to sports events for holders of 500,000 BMEX and above.

  • Holders can stake BMEX starting 1 Feb. 1. Spot trading of BMEX tokens will start in early Q2 upon the launch of the BitMEX spot exchange. The tokens couldn't be withdrawn at the time of this writing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thai cafe serves up crypto advice with coffee and cake

    A cafe in northeast Thailand has become home to cryptocurrency traders, adding banks of screens showing the latest market moves and dishing out investment advice alongside coffee and cake. Behind a calm exterior of cherry blossom trees, customers of HIP Coffee & Restaurant stare at their laptops, supping nervously on iced coffee - part of a surging interest in digital assets in Thailand that has regulators worried. "It's exciting for me to be here because I get to meet people who share the same interests," said Detnarong Satianphut, a 35-year-old crypto trader.

  • Draft Russian Crypto Rules May Require Investors to Pass Exams First

    Russia’s recent crypto crackdown has shaken markets and investors and there could be a new twist to the proposed draft regulations.

  • How Low Can Bitcoin Go? The Views Vary.

    The crypto has breached a number of key support levels, stirring debate over whether it has further to decline or is primed for a bounce. Pick your prognostication.

  • The Market Sell-Off Makes This Unstoppable Growth Stock a No-Brainer

    Now is the time to put on your contrarian hat and take the opposite view from the rest of the market.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    Investing in a volatile market is never easy; that's why long-term strategies tend to deliver the best results.

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • Want $200 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $26,500 in These High-Yield Stocks

    While there is no shortage of ways to make money on Wall Street, few investing strategies have proved more successful over long periods of time than buying dividend stocks. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies paying a dividend to their non-dividend-paying peers over a four-decade stretch (1972-2012).

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    Roughly 20% of S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including Google’s Alphabet, General Motors, Facebook’s Meta Platforms, Ford Motor and Amazon.com.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • What to expect from markets in the next six weeks, before the Federal Reserve revamps its easy-money stance

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is giving investors another six weeks to envision a future where interest rates start to climb and its balance sheet dramatically shrinks. Expect a lot of swings in markets until then.

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Deliver 5X Gains by 2030

    Don't think that the current malaise for biotech investors will last forever. There are some biotech stocks that have tremendous long-term potential. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST).

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest group of exchange-traded funds lost substantial value in 2021, but it's not hard to see why. The famed stock investor's funds are heavily invested in growth stocks, and there has been a steady flight of money out of high-flying growth stocks into value stocks in recent months. Cathie Wood, however, remains unperturbed and continues to buy shares in disruptive companies.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Got $3,000? 5 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy as the Market Corrects Lower

    Since the year began, Wall Street and investors have contended with the steepest corrections in both the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 since 2020. Although the heightened volatility associated with crashes and corrections can be unnerving at times, every notable move lower in the stock market throughout history has represented a buying opportunity for patient investors. The first unstoppable stock investors can confidently buy as the market heads lower is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube.

  • Why the Stock Market Could Take a Turn for the Worse

    Companies are, by and large, beating earnings estimates—but the magnitude of earnings beats is falling. Earnings growth shows the same pattern.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $200,000 in These Innovative Stocks and Wait 10 Years

    The stock market is a wealth-building machine. But it requires investors to exercise patience and focus on great companies over the long run. For instance, the broader market has undergone three sizable bear market declines since the beginning of 1995.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Generating More Than 300% Sales Growth

    These companies are still in their early growth stages and their numbers are likely to get even bigger in the future.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealVol