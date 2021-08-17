Crypto Exchange Bitpanda Raises $263M at $4.1B Valuation
Bitpanda, one of Europe’s fastest-growing fintechs, closed a $263 million Series C funding round, the company said Tuesday.
The round, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, values the company at $4.1 billion. It comes just months after a $170 million Series B in March that valued the firm at $1.2 billion and made Bitpanda Austria’s first-ever tech unicorn.
The Vienna-based investment platform said it will use the fresh capital to double down on technology, international expansion and growth.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard, REDO Ventures and existing investors LeadBlock Partners and Jump Capital also participated in the round.
Founded as a bitcoin exchange in 2014 by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer, Bitpanda has since expanded beyond crypto to offer the trading of stocks, precious metals and exchange-traded funds.