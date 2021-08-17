Crypto Exchange Bitpanda Raises $263M at $4.1B Valuation

Tanzeel Akhtar
Bitpanda, one of Europe’s fastest-growing fintechs, closed a $263 million Series C funding round, the company said Tuesday.

  • The round, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, values the company at $4.1 billion. It comes just months after a $170 million Series B in March that valued the firm at $1.2 billion and made Bitpanda Austria’s first-ever tech unicorn.

  • The Vienna-based investment platform said it will use the fresh capital to double down on technology, international expansion and growth.

  • Billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard, REDO Ventures and existing investors LeadBlock Partners and Jump Capital also participated in the round.

  • Founded as a bitcoin exchange in 2014 by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer, Bitpanda has since expanded beyond crypto to offer the trading of stocks, precious metals and exchange-traded funds.

