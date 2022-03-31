Crypto Exchange Blockchain.com Hits $14B Valuation in Lightspeed-Led Funding Round: Report

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Crypto exchange Blockchain.com reached a $14 billion valuation in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with "major participation" from Baille Gifford & Co, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing the company. The amount raised wasn't disclosed.

The U.K.-based company raised $300 million in March last year at a valuation of $5.2 billion, according the report. Lightspeed and VY Capital participated in that round.

In April, Edinburgh-based Baillie Gifford invested $100 million.

Blockchain said in 2021 it would move its U.S. headquarters to Miami from New York.