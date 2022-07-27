Crypto exchange Bullish’s 2Q average daily volume rises 3-fold on the quarter

Average daily volumes (ADV) at Bullish cryptocurrency exchange in the second quarter of the year rose by about 212% to US$522 million, up from US$167 million in the first quarter, according to a business update released on July 26. The exchange is operated by Bullish (GI) Limited and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Fast facts

Total trading fees and spreads earned in the second quarter gained about 237% to US$64 million, up from US$19 million in the first quarter, the Cayman Islands-based cryptocurrency exchange said in a statement.

June’s ADV stood at US$857 million while fees and spreads stood at US$37 million.

Total cumulative trading volume since the exchange was launched exceeded US$80 billion in July.

Bullish reportedly laid off under 30 employees earlier this month — or roughly 8% of a total of about 395 employees — joining a growing list of companies, like Coinbase and Gemini, looking to cut costs. Bullish is simultaneously hiring people for “product, engineering and other strategic roles.”

Bullish has also announced proprietary range-bound liquidity pool technology on the platform, allowing capital within a liquidity pool to be condensed into a range closer to the current market price, the company said.

The exchange had planned to be taken public in a deal with a special purpose acquisition company, Far Peak Acquisition. The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, would see Bullish traded publicly on the New York Stock Exchange.

