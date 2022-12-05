Crypto exchange Bybit plans to cut 30% of staff to ‘navigate market slowdown’

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit plans to cut 30% of its staff as part of a company reorganization, cofounder and chief executive officer Ben Zhou said in a statement shared with Forkast on Sunday.

Zhou said that Bybit has begun a thorough examination and strategic review of its business, organization structure and personnel. The exchange did not disclose the size of its staff.

“Regrettably, the review includes a headcount reduction across the board — with an overall impact of approximately 30%,” Zhou said in the statement. “But it’s important to ensure Bybit has the right structure and resources in place to navigate the market slowdown and that it is nimble enough to seize the many opportunities ahead.”

Zhou added that the company’s priority is to ensure that its business operations remain unaffected and that its clients’ assets remain safe and assured.

Bybit reportedly reduced its headcount by as much as 30% in June.