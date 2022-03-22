Crypto Exchange Coincheck to List on Nasdaq via $1.25B Merger

Reuters Videos

STORY: Striking his biggest deal in six years, Warren Buffett said on Monday that his Berkshire Hathaway will buy insurance company Alleghany for $11.6 billion, just weeks after the 91-year-old billionaire lamented a lack of good investment opportunities.The deal expands Buffett's large portfolio of insurers, which includes Geico, and is one of the five largest in Berkshire's history.It’s Buffett's first multi-billion-dollar deal since the 2020 acquisition of Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission business and his biggest since the nearly $35 billion purchase of aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Controls in 2016.The deal will help Buffett put some of Berkshire's $146.7 billion in cash to use.Buffett agreed to pay nearly $850 per share of Alleghany, a 25% premium over Friday's closing price. The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter pending regulatory and Alleghany shareholder approvals. The company would operate as an independent unit of Berkshire.Insurance typically generates more than 20% of operating profit at Berkshire, whose dozens of businesses also include the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy and Dairy Queen ice cream.