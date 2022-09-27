Crypto exchange FTX to acquire bankrupt Voyager's assets

Illustration shows Voyager Digital logo and representations of cryptocurrencies
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital said on Monday crypto exchange FTX has won an auction for its assets, in a bid valued at about $1.42 billion.

FTX's bid comprises of a fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency, at a to-be-determined date, which is estimated to be $1.31 billion at current market prices and an additional consideration estimated as providing about $111 million of incremental value, Voyager said in a statement.

The company added that its claims against hedge fund Three Arrows Capital will remain with the bankruptcy estate, which will distribute any available recovery on such claims to the estate's creditors.

Voyager issued a notice of default to the Singapore-based hedge fund in June, for its failure to make required payments on a loan of 15,250 bitcoin.

Earlier this year, Voyager spurned a bailout proposal from FTX, founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, as a "low-ball bid dressed up as a white knight rescue" and alleged the plan would disrupt its bankruptcy process.

Crypto lenders including Voyager boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, luring depositors with high interest rates and easy access to loans rarely offered by traditional banks. However, the slump in crypto markets has hurt crypto companies and investors.

In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in July, Voyager estimated that it had more than 100,000 creditors and between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets, as well as liabilities of the same value.

Last week, Voyager said its Chief Financial Officer Ashwin Prithipaul was preparing to step down from his role within months of his appointment at the crypto lender.

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Exchange FTX Wins Bankrupt Firm Voyager’s Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX US, the digital-asset exchange founded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, won the auction for the assets of bankrupt crypto brokerage Voyager Digital Ltd.The agreement is valued at about $1.4 billion, comprising an “additional consideration” worth about $111 million and the $1.3 billion market value of all the cryptocurrency at the bankrupt platform, according to a statement from Voyager Digital on Monday in New York.Customers will be able to transfer to the FTX US platform aft

  • Markets: Bitcoin price back above US$19,000; Ether, Polkadot gain; XRP leads losers

    Bitcoin broke above the US$19,000 resistance level in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, as most other tokens on the top 10 list by market capitalization gained ground. XRP continued its slide from Monday to lead the decliners, but remains higher over the past seven days. See related article: Markets: XRP reverses gains, Bitcoin stuck under […]

  • FTX Wins Bid to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Digital's Assets Out of Bankruptcy

    FTX US's bid is valued at approximately $1.422 billion, according to a Voyager press release late Monday Eastern time.

  • Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for a large expansion in South San Francisco

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for 300,000 square feet of additional space in South San Francisco. Multiple sources with knowledge of the company's real estate strategy confirmed the large requirement, though they could not provide additional details. A spokesperson said on Monday that Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has two locations in South San Francisco totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, but declined to comment on its expansion plans.

  • Top Russian lawmakers slam ‘excesses’ of Putin’s war mobilization

    Two high-ranking Russian lawmakers on Sunday criticized those carrying out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move last week to draw up some 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine. Valentina Matviyenko, who chairs Russia’s upper legislative chamber the Federation Council, wrote in a Telegram post that she was aware of men who are ineligible to fight in…

  • Ex-NATO commander: ‘Putin is becoming quite desperate’

    Retired Adm. James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander for Europe, said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “becoming quite desperate” as the war in Ukraine continues. In an interview with radio talk show host John Catsimatidis on his show “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM, Stavridis dissected Putin’s Wednesday address to Russia, in which he explicitly threatened…

  • Dow Jones Falls Amid British Pound Turmoil; Elon Musk Twitter Fight Takes This Step; Bitcoin Rallies

    The Dow Jones fell amid turmoil for the British pound. The fight between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter took another step. Bitcoin rallied.

  • Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don't have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

    These three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed funds can help you maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Valneva in talks with potential partner on second-gen COVID-19 vaccines

    PARIS (Reuters) -French drugmaker Valneva said on Monday it is in talks with a potential partner on producing an updated version of its COVID-19 vaccine that targets new variants of the disease, sending its shares up. Valneva has won regulatory approval in the European Union and some other countries for its first-generation vaccine, but said it has suspended manufacturing in light of low order levels. "Market expectations have been that the company would be winding down its COVID-19 vaccine activities, hence the bounce...", said Rx Securities Managing Director Samir Devani, adding that he advised investors to consider any COVID-19 activities as an upside option for the stock.

  • Got Crypto? The IRS Really Wants to Know

    Recent crypto news shows that the IRS remains focused on digital assets—including cryptocurrency tax enforcement.

  • First Mover Asia: Cryptos Rise, Even as Stocks Falter; Token2049 Conference Signals Singapore’s Resurgence as a Crypto Hub

    More than 7,000 people representing over 2,000 companies are scheduled to attend; Hong Kong plays catch-up. Bitcoin rises back over $19K.

  • China’s Renewables Growth Lifts Copper Demand as Housing Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s rapid build-up of clean energy is claiming more copper, supporting the market at a time when traditional sources of demand like housing are in the dumps.Copper imports are one of the few bright spots in an otherwise bleak picture for Chinese commodities consumption. Underpinning some of that demand is a long-anticipated shift in usage to feed growth across new energy sectors, from the construction of massive wind and solar projects in the interior, to the country’s electri

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Down 24% to 51%, These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Are Coiled Springs for When Economic Growth Returns

    Lower consumer spending, high inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions -- the list of economic headwinds besetting the stock market goes on and on. Being bearish is in style, and the price action of the broad-market indexes certainly reflects that. While investors shouldn't rule out the chance of a prolonged recession, it's also important to remember that economic cycles are simply par for the course when it comes to long-term investing.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock With Huge Long-Term Potential

    The stock split still hasn't happened, giving investors more time to buy in before it takes place.

  • 3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.