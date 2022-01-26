Crypto exchange FTX US valued at $8 billion as first fundraise draws SoftBank, Temasek

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin
Hannah Lang
·2 min read

By Hannah Lang

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange FTX US said on Wednesday it had notched a valuation of $8 billion after raising $400 million in its first funding round from investors including Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Singapore's Temasek Holdings.

The Series A funding also includes investments from crypto investment firm Paradigm and Multicoin Capital.

"What this raise means to us is that we are officially establishing ourselves on the stage of the largest competitors of cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S., and signaling to the world that we are going to continue to expand very rapidly," FTX US President Brett Harrison said.

With the value of cryptocurrencies surging, surpassing $3 trillion in November, venture capital investors are increasingly looking to put down stakes in the industry.

Venture capital firms invested $30 billion in crypto in 2021, according to research firm PitchBook.

Chicago-based FTX US was launched in 2020 by former Wall Street high frequency trading executives, and competes with leading crypto exchanges Coinbase and Binance.

In October, FTX US acquired LedgerX in a move to expand into crypto futures and options trading.

FTX US had an average daily volume of about $360 million in the third quarter, according to the company. Its users increased by 52% quarter over quarter, though the company has declined to share how many users it has overall.

FTX US said it intends to use the funds to grow its user base and launch new business lines, and will also consider strategic investments and acquisitions.

It also plans to expand its 100-strong staff, said Harrison, who previously worked at Citadel Securities.

"By having this capital, we're able to go out and be competitive and hire the best people," he said.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game, shooting 58.2% from the field.

  • Investors Grab Shortest Debt on Offer as Shield From Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The shorter the better is the mantra for debt investors protecting themselves from the wild volatility in markets so far this year.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseIn offerings of

  • IMF urges El Salvador to remove Bitcoin as legal tender

    Officials say the decision poses risks to financial stability and consumer protection in the country.

  • Communist Party Ousts First Official Over ‘Disorderly’ Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- The Communist Party has expelled its first official over corruption charges relating to the “disorderly expansion of capital,” a slogan central to President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on huge tech companies. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot

  • These stocks in the S&P 500 had price swings of 10% or more Monday

    DEEP DIVE On a wild Monday, the broad U.S. stock market turned green in the last few minutes of trading, recovering from big declines early in the day. As the day wore on, investors seemed to buy into the idea that the declines during what analysts at Jefferies called a “42-day slump,” especially for technology stocks, were overdone, despite investor fears of rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve makes moves to fight inflation.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Microsoft's Earnings Are Already Moving the Market

    The stock market had another tough day on Tuesday. Despite the huge reversal that led to positive closes on Monday for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), downward pressure once again asserted itself at the open on Tuesday morning. Despite a similar bounce that sent the Dow briefly into positive territory in the mid-afternoon, Wall Street wasn't able to pull a rabbit out of its hat for a second straight day.

  • 4 Stocks Begging to Be Bought During the January Sell-Off

    A stock market correction is the perfect opportunity to pick up these high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Bitcoin price worst-case scenario is a $14,000 bottom, strategist says

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin's recent price drop, the cryptocurrency’s correlation with equities, and one strategist's note on where bitcoin could go from here.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in stocks is one of the best ways to build life-changing wealth. Over the past two decades, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of 7.3%, a pace that would double your money every 10 years.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • Here’s the western bank most exposed to Russia and potential sanctions

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, and there's one Western bank particularly exposed.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With Great Buyback Programs

    It’s no secret that we’re seeing a market correction right now, and no real surprise, either. From war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than late -- all are likely to weigh on investors' sentiment. The recent downturn in the market is giving investors an incentive to move toward two of the value segment’s popular choices, stock in companies offering dividends or corporate buybacks. Both bring value to the

  • It’s safe to dip your toes in the stock market — here are three companies to consider, including one disrupter

    Yes, it’s safe to buy this pullback in stocks. And if you got frightened Monday and sold, which was admittedly a scary day for many investors, get back in. Here are three reasons why, followed by three stocks to consider.

  • Stocks Will Keep Dropping, This Analyst Says. He Favors Defensive Shares.

    Stifel analyst Barry Bannister sees the S&P 500 falling around 600 points to 4,200 within the first quarter of 2022, from 4,800 at the end of 2021.