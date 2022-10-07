Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital

Danny Nelson
·1 min read

Crypto exchange Huobi Global, one of the biggest token trading outposts in the Asia markets, said late Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by Hong Kong-based investment company About Capital Management's M&A fund.

In a blog post, Huobi Global, a top-10 exchange by trading volume, said About will “control the majority stake” of Huobi once the deal closes; it said the ownership transfer will have no impact on trading operations.

The news comes after months of speculation and reports that founder Leon Li was seeking a buyer for his nearly 60% stake in Huobi, and was asking for at least $1 billion. The terms of the deal with About Capital were not disclosed.

Under new ownership, the exchange is plotting an international expansion and will receive an “injection of sufficient capital in margin and risk provision fund,” the blog post said.

In a statement, Li, who founded Huobi in China in 2013, said the exchange's late 2021 departure from the Chinese mainland kicked off a globalization push that will now accelerate under About Capital.

Huobi's native token HT rose sharply on the news.

UPDATE (OCT 8, 23:32 UTC): Adds information and context throughout.

Recommended Stories

  • Antler Gold Announces Additional Terms of the Agreement to Acquire the Onkoshi Gold Project in Namibia

    Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - On April 13, 2022, Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") announced that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Antler Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd. ("Antler Namibia") had entered into a binding agreement dated April 13, 2022 to acquire 90% of the Onkoshi Gold Project (the "Project") in Namibia (the "Original Agreement") from an arm's length vendor. The Agreement was subsequently amended by an ...

  • Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

    Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $41.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day.

  • Yen Edges Toward Intervention Levels as Payrolls, Holiday Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen is once more weakening toward levels that triggered direct market intervention last month, as traders test authorities’ tolerance for a depreciating currency.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documen

  • Luis Castillo throws 7 1/3 scoreless in Seattle Mariners' first playoff win since 2001

    Luis Castillo is among four Seattle Mariners players and one coach to have played for the Cincinnati Reds.

  • Fourth person sentenced in 2017 fatal shooting of MMA fighter Aaron Rajman

    MMA fighter Aaron Rajman died from gunshot wounds in July 2017 after a home-invasion robbery at his home near Boca Raton.

  • Tesla's Optimus and the problem with humanoids

    Unlike Elon Musk's latest creation, the most useful robots, experts say, do not look human - so far.

  • What’s Inside the FSOC’s Long-awaited Report on Crypto Regulation

    The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) published its own highly anticipated report in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto earlier this week, calling on Congress to define the line between a security and a non-security, at least as far as crypto is concerned.

  • Organization of American States head faces probe of romantic relationship with staffer - report

    The Associated Press reported that Secretary General Luis Almagro formed a "long-running" consensual relationship with a Mexican-born woman two decades his junior, citing a half-dozen sources. Almagro, who has led the Washington-based OAS since 2015, previously served as foreign minister in his native Uruguay. The allegations came just weeks after the Inter-American Development Bank fired President Mauricio Claver-Carone following allegations, which he denies, that he had a relationship with a subordinate.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Crypto ETPs Continue to Grow Despite Bear Market

    There are more than 180 crypto ETF/ETP and trust products, and half of these have launched since the bitcoin bear market started, the bank said.

  • Jobs Market Cools — but Probably Not Enough to Slow the Fed’s Tightening Campaign

    The U.S. labor market cooled a bit in September but continues to expand at an impressive pace. Employers added 263,000 jobs, the Labor Department said in its monthly jobs report, down from the 315,000 recorded in August but higher than analysts had expected. The unemployment rate recorded a surprising decrease to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low, driven in part by a decline in the labor force participation rate. Wage growth eased slightly, with average hourly earnings rising by 0.3%, below the 0.4%

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • The used car bubble has burst. Here's what that means for auto retailer stocks.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses what the state of the used car industry means for auto retailer stocks.

  • World's Oldest Bank Is Running Out of Time to Secure Funds for Key Capital Increase

    (Bloomberg) -- The clock is ticking for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio as he makes a last-ditch effort to convince arranger banks to go in on a vital capital increase and to secure funds in advance from a range of investors.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremli

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Many people think the most important metric for a growth stock is how fast its revenue is increasing. While essential to consider, what is most important is whether a company can put up consistently high revenue growth for many years. This is how stocks like Amazon and Netflix became huge winners for shareholders over the last 20 years.

  • Tesla Challenger Polestar Looking to Deliver on Big Plans

    Back in July, electric vehicle maker Polestar made a bold promise. The Gothenburg, Sweden-based company reported that it delivered 21,200 cars during the first six months of 2022, more than double the year-earlier figure.

  • Looking for an Easy $2,000 in Passive Income? Here’s Where To Invest

    Passive income is a way to put your earnings on autopilot. Rather than having to devote time or effort to earning money, passive income comes in regularly and automatically. This frees you up to...

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    Most investors would like to see their stock portfolio grow significantly, especially if they have quite a few years left until retirement. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) all show solid potential to grow your investments significantly. Alphabet's stock has risen 105% over the past five years.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 80% to 102% Higher, According to Wall Street

    Analysts expect these stocks to rise more than 100% once the rest of the market sees their underlying businesses in the same light.

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]