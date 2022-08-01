Crypto Exchange Huobi Now Able to Operate in Australia
Seychelles-based crypto exchange Huobi is now able to offer trading services in Australia after successfully registering with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), according to a tweet from the company.
BIG NEWS!👏
🇦🇺 We are proud to announce that #Huobi Group has registered as a digital currency #exchange provider with the #Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (@AUSTRAC), a steady and solid step into the market.
Let's push #crypto forward together! pic.twitter.com/5oLWr9qfV8
— Huobi (@HuobiGlobal) July 29, 2022
Huobi also recently received a license to operate in New Zealand.
Huobi has continued to expand its global footprint, most recently acquiring Latin American crypto-exchange Bitex to boost its presence in that region. The company is also planning to return to the U.S.
The exchange may cut its global workforce by more than 30% in the wake of China’s ban on crypto trading, according to China-based crypto-journalist Colin Wu.
Huobi did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.