Crypto Exchange Huobi Now Able to Operate in Australia

Nelson Wang
·1 min read

Seychelles-based crypto exchange Huobi is now able to offer trading services in Australia after successfully registering with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), according to a tweet from the company.

  • Huobi also recently received a license to operate in New Zealand.

  • Huobi has continued to expand its global footprint, most recently acquiring Latin American crypto-exchange Bitex to boost its presence in that region. The company is also planning to return to the U.S.

  • The exchange may cut its global workforce by more than 30% in the wake of China’s ban on crypto trading, according to China-based crypto-journalist Colin Wu.

  • Huobi did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

