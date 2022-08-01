Crypto Exchange Huobi Now Able to Operate in Australia

TheStreet.com

In exchange for being Celsius' U.S. distribution partner and investing $550 million in the company, PepsiCo receives ~7.33 million convertible preferred shares priced at $75, a 5% annual dividend on the shares, and the ability to nominate a director to the Celsius' Board. A quick comparison puts PepsiCo's 8.5% stake of the company at more than $635 million before we account for the dividend. Between now and 2031, the global energy market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.2% to more than $108 billion vs. ~45 billion in 2020.