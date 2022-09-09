Crypto Exchange Huobi Secures License to Operate in the British Virgin Islands

Sandali Handagama
·1 min read

Digital asset service provider Huobi Group is set to operate a crypto exchange in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after securing a license from the local financial watchdog, the company announced Friday.

The Seychelles-registered crypto company secured the license from the BVI's Financial Services Commission (FSC) under Huobi's regulated local subsidiary Brtuomi Worldwide Limited. Since April, Brtuomi has been one of two participants in a fintech regulatory sandbox set up by the FSC to allow companies to trial new financial solutions and services.

Huobi Group, founded in China, has been focusing on its global strategy after the country banned crypto trading and forced exchange platforms to move elsewhere. In July, a Huobi Global affiliate secured a money transfer license in the U.S. that would allow foreign exchange and money transfer operations across the U.S.

Huobi says its subsidiary has obtained an "Investment Business License" in the British overseas territory. Brtuomi did not appear on the list of FSC regulated entities that hold investment business licenses at press time. CoinDesk has reached out to the FSC for comment.

After "all conditions are satisfied" Huobi says its subsidiary will be able to operate an "institutional-grade virtual assets trading platform for both professional and retail investors" that could offer a range of services including crypto spot trading and derivatives trading.

In the announcement, Huobi did not indicate when it plans to establish the local exchange, but said it is working with regulators "to develop a suite of licensed trading products and services."

Read more: Huobi Plans Return to US Months After Shuttering China Business

Recommended Stories

  • A Powerful Regulator Delivers Tough Love to Crypto

    The crypto industry has been looking for guidance. It might get more than it bargained for from the U.S. SEC.

  • Crypto Exchange Binance to Benefit From Increased Supply of Its Own Stablecoin, BofA Says

    The automatic conversion of other stablecoins could increase BUSD supply by $908 million, the bank said.

  • Ark Invest names Brett Winton its first chief futurist

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Cathie Wood's Ark Invest tapping Brett Winton as its first chief futurist.

  • Rio Tinto Takeover of Giant Copper Mine Opposed by Top Investor

    (Bloomberg) -- A top investor in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is opposing a proposed takeover by Rio Tinto Plc, arguing the purchase price undervalues the company that’s behind one of the world’s largest copper mines.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Ukraine A

  • Troubled 3M Gets a Boost: an Upgrade

    UBS raised its rating on the company's stock to Hold, from Sell, and raised its price target to $126 a share, from $118. 3M is facing a host of legal problems.

  • RH expects sales to slow as consumers pull back on spending

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss&nbsp; RH stock performance.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign

    Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low. The S&P 500 is down 7% since mid-August following a sharp summer rally, battered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than previously anticipated in its fight to bring down consumer prices from their 40-year highs. "I had to downgrade the market technically, given how severe the decline has been over the last three weeks," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • The No-Brainer Crypto That Some Billionaires Could Regret Not Buying

    Some of the top billionaires in the world may not be bullish on Bitcoin now, but they might regret that decision later.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Now

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) offer yields that are way above average. Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns heaps of hospitals in the U.S. and nine other countries across four continents.

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    Not even a bear market can keep select billionaire investors from piling into these fast-paced companies.

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.