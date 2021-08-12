Crypto Exposure Green-Lit by Neuberger Berman Investment Manager

BeInCrypto –

Neuberger Berman has filed with the SEC for a commodity-focused fund to get crypto exposure by investing in bitcoin and Ethereum.

Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy Fund will be gaining exposure to both Bitcoin and Ethereum futures after filing with the SEC for a commodity-focused fund. Utilizing regulated futures, trusts, and exchange-traded funds, Neuberger Berman will gain exposure to crypto for the first time. The fund, which reportedly has more than $160 million in assets under management, will be primarily investing via a subsidiary to gain this exposure. Overall, the firm’s total assets under management are in excess of $400 billion.

The filing stipulates that “Fund assets not invested either in the Subsidiary or directly in commodity-linked derivative instruments will generally be invested in fixed income securities, cash or cash equivalent instruments, or money market mutual funds.”

