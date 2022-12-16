Crypto Firm Amber Raises $300 Million to Tackle Damage From FTX

Hannah Miller
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Embattled crypto firm Amber Group has raised $300 million mainly for customers who lost money on the platform’s products due to FTX’s implosion, according to co-founder and and Chief Executive Officer Michael Wu.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Amber, a leading crypto trading and lending platform, had planned to raise $100 million at a $3 billion valuation in multiple parts, but changed tack once Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange blew up, Wu said in an interview.

“We made a quick decision to basically pause that previous round,” he said, adding that the new Series C round is being led by venture capital firm Fenbushi Capital US. The valuation is lower than the $3 billion achieved in February, Wu said, while declining to give an exact number.

Fenbushi Capital didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Singapore-based Amber had less than 10% of its overall trading capital on FTX when the exchange collapsed into bankruptcy. That proportion has since expanded as Amber’s overall trading volume has shrunk, according to Wu.

The company is cutting costs as it goes back to its roots of only supporting institutional and wealthier clients, according to Wu. He said Amber’s workforce will shrink to around 300 people, which was the size of its headcount at the end of 2020 and early 2021.

Crypto platforms are trying to assuage customer worries as contagion ripples out from FTX. Firms like BlockFi Inc. — now in bankruptcy — Blockchain.com and Blockstream recently sought to raise funds at lower valuations, reflecting tough market conditions and plunging interest from venture capitalists.

Amber’s troubles have included dragged-out layoffs, bonus suspensions and salary reductions among management. The company also shut down its retail customer operations and ended a sponsorship deal with Chelsea FC.

When asked if Amber would be terminating a partnership with Atletico de Madrid — where the the logo of the company’s WhaleFin trading platform appears on the front of the soccer team’s jersey — Wu declined to comment specifically on the deal, but noted Amber is “reducing all marketing efforts.”

He said the company is still operating and that the majority of the $300 million funding will go to its institutional and high-net-worth clients who invested in products that used FTX — an example of the latter is a product that sought to exploit arbitrage opportunities between different exchanges.

Retail customers were unable to invest in these types of products through Amber, Wu said.

Long-Term Prospects

At its peak, Amber had more than 1,000 employees at the end of the second quarter and early in the third quarter of this year, according to Wu. He said he’s confident in Amber’s long-term prospects.

“Going into next year, I do believe we will be one of the very few large crypto services companies remaining,” he said.

Amber’s backers include Temasek Holdings Pte and Sequoia China. It was launched in 2018 by a group of founders that included former Morgan Stanley traders. One of its founders, Tiantian Kullander, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 30 in November.

Crypto markets are nursing heavy losses, hurt by rapidly tightening monetary policy and a series of blowups. A gauge of the top 100 digital assets has shed more then 60% so far this year.

For crypto market prices: CRYP; for top crypto news: TOP CRYPTO.

--With assistance from Suvashree Ghosh.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rainbows and Unicorns: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Analysts Just Became A Lot More Optimistic

    Celebrations may be in order for RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:RWE ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • CENIT Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:CSH) largest shareholders are individual investors with 49% ownership, private companies own 25%

    Every investor in CENIT Aktiengesellschaft ( ETR:CSH ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can...

  • Surprise Corporate Actions by Indian Tech Darlings Spur Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless rout in shares of India’s tech darlings since their much-hyped initial public offerings last year has driven some of them to use surprise tactics to arrest the slide, drawing scrutiny from investors and market experts.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps R

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall with equities as concerns about recession knock Wall Street lower

    Bitcoin and Ether prices fell Friday morning in Asia, along with most of the top 10 non-stablecoin crypto, as U.S. stocks had their biggest declines in weeks.

  • Bertrandt Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    Bertrandt ( ETR:BDT ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €1.01b (up 19% from FY 2021). Net income...

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Master-Pack Group Berhad (KLSE:MASTER)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Master-Pack Group Berhad ( KLSE:MASTER ) by estimating...

  • The past year for Investore Property (NZSE:IPL) investors has not been profitable

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if...

  • Should You Buy Capital Appreciation Limited (JSE:CTA) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    Capital Appreciation Limited ( JSE:CTA ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs...

  • EVs and crypto mining seen as emerging risks for U.S. power reliability

    More EVs, spurred by government policies such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and energy-intensive mining of bitcoin will add demand on the nation's fragile electrical grid while power plant closures outpace the replacement of new capacity and severe weather intensifies, NERC said in its long-term reliability assessment. "These new electric uses can significantly alter the nature of how the system is going to be operated and what it needs to be able to provide," Mark Olson, manager for reliability assessments at NERC, which is responsible for the reliability of U.S. power grids, said on a webcast.

  • Just Four Days Till Oceana Group Limited (JSE:OCE) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

    It looks like Oceana Group Limited ( JSE:OCE ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is...

  • Japan plans to ease corporate tax rates for cryptocurrency issuers

    Japan’s ruling party approved a proposal that exempts companies issuing crypto from taxes on unrealized gains on retained tokens.

  • Midway (ASX:MWY) investors are sitting on a loss of 57% if they invested five years ago

    Midway Limited ( ASX:MWY ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But that...

  • First Mover Asia: Active Crypto Developers Decreased Nearly 60% in 2022

    Despite the decline over the past year, about 1,600 developers are still active in building the top blockchains and decentralized applications during this bear market.

  • Japanese Banks Agree to Back Toshiba’s Preferred Bidder, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Four major Japanese banks have agreed to provide a loan totaling 1.2 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) to the Japan Industrial Partners Inc.-led consortium for its buyout offer for Toshiba Corp., people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally:

  • Fidelity National agrees to review, adds director after D.E. Shaw pressure

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Fidelity National Information Services on Thursday said it will undertake a strategic review and add a new director to its board after pressure from hedge fund D.E. Shaw Group. FIS also said it would speed up management changes, with Stephanie Ferris, who was scheduled to become CEO in January, taking over the top job on Friday and Gary Norcross, a 34-year FIS veteran who has been CEO since 2015, leaving the company. "We are taking a hard look at every aspect of our company to define areas for change and develop specific action and improvement plans," Ferris said in a statement.

  • Asian Stocks Mixed as Investors Weigh Rate Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks traded mixed and the dollar fell as investors digested hawkish signals from central banks that sparked a rout in European and US equities. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapShares in Hong Kong and mainland China swung between gains and

  • Trip.com Cautious of Travel Rebound Even After China Loosens Covid Rules

    Even though China’s recent relaxation of Covid measures is widely seen as a step forward for travel, Trip.com is still cautious in the very near term as winter is usually a slack season for both business and leisure travel. “It also might take some time for people to get through the first wave of infections […]

  • FTX collapse not the worst for crypto investors this year, says Chainalysis study

    The bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX doesn't represent the biggest losses for crypto investors in 2022, according to a report from Chainalysis.

  • BioNTech upgraded to buy on high hopes for combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology pipeline

    Bank of America analysts upgraded BioNTech SE stock to buy from hold on Thursday, citing excitement about its mRNA technology and the outlook for a combined flu/COVID vaccine and oncology vaccines that are currently in various stages of development. Analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad reiterated their $239 price target on the stock (BNTX) which is 28.5% above its current price, and said the German company’s roughly 16 billion euros in cash is a positive. Positive data this week from Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Merck (MRK) in a trial of Merck’s Keytruda and a Moderna mRNA vaccine in treating patients with late-stage melanoma are positives for BioNTech’s NeST platform, which also aims to treat melanoma and other solid tumors, said the note.

  • Don't fight the Fed? Someone better remind markets: McGeever

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) -"Don't fight the Fed" is one of the most hallowed commandments in financial markets, but for most of this year traders and investors have ignored it. It turns out that playing some Fed policy turn in 2023, rather than guessing any absolute peak rate itself, would have proven lucrative even in the face of constant Fed pushback about possible easing next year. That was when, against a backdrop of surging inflation, the Fed's original pivot to its most hawkish policy stance in decades took investors by surprise and markets crashed.