Crypto Firm Blockchain.com Is Planning IPO as Soon as This Year
(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency startup Blockchain.com is interviewing banks for an initial public offering that could take place as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas Assault
Global Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse Rewards
Tesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’
An IPO might not happen until next year and the company’s plans could change, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.
A representative for the company declined to comment.
Blockchain.com, a rival to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., said in March that it was valued at about $14 billion in a funding round. That financing was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with major participation from Baillie Gifford & Co., Blockchain.com said.
Founded in 2011, Blockchain.com allows users to buy and store digital tokens such as Bitcoin and is led by Chief Executive Officer Peter Smith.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Beijing Crackdown Derails Alibaba’s Bid for Amazon-Size Profit
How Jack Dorsey Quit Twitter to Become Bitcoin’s Spiritual Leader
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.