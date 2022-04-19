Crypto Firm Blockchain.com Is Planning IPO as Soon as This Year

Katie Roof
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency startup Blockchain.com is interviewing banks for an initial public offering that could take place as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

An IPO might not happen until next year and the company’s plans could change, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.

A representative for the company declined to comment.

Blockchain.com, a rival to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., said in March that it was valued at about $14 billion in a funding round. That financing was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with major participation from Baillie Gifford & Co., Blockchain.com said.

Founded in 2011, Blockchain.com allows users to buy and store digital tokens such as Bitcoin and is led by Chief Executive Officer Peter Smith.

