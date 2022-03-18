Crypto firm FTX founder slams crypto industry messaging on Russia sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of cryptocurrencies with Russian flags
John McCrank
·2 min read

By John McCrank

BOCA RATON, Fla. (Reuters) - Communications from the cryptocurrency industry around sanctions on Russia have been counterproductive and do not reflect what the firms are actually doing, the head of crypto exchange FTX said.

Unlike payment companies, most crypto exchanges have rejected calls to cut off all Russian users, sparking concerns among U.S. lawmakers that digital assets could be used to evade Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm very frustrated with the messaging that our industry has had on this," Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, which was recently valued at $32 billion, told Reuters late Thursday.

"I think it has not been helpful. I think it has been basically anti-regulatory, is how it's been perceived, and I think that's how it sounds, and I think that has caused a pretty big perception issue," he said on the sidelines of a Futures Industry Association conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

Democratic U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday that would enable the government to sanction foreign cryptocurrency firms doing business with sanctioned Russian entities and prevent them from transacting with U.S. customers.

Bahamas-based FTX immediately cut off support to all sanctioned parties and severed access to all Russian banks, even those that are not sanctioned, so the exchange could not be used as a gateway between Russia and the rest of the world, Bankman-Fried said.

FTX still allows non-sanctioned Russian users to trade, with anti-money laundering checks, and is in communication with the U.S. Treasury about what it is doing in Russia, said Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old crypto billionaire.

Exchanges like Binance and Kraken have said cutting off all Russians goes against the industry's libertarian values.

"I don't think this is really about the content of the decisions," Bankman-Fried said of such responses. "It's about the way that they've been presented."

(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Michelle Price and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine's president signs law to legalize crypto as digital donations roll in

    A month ago, Ukraine's parliament passed a bill to legalize cryptocurrency, preparing a framework for the regulation and management of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Today, the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed into law that bill, "On Virtual Assets," which establishes a legal framework for the country to operate a regulated crypto market.

  • 130 rescued from bombed Mariupol theater

    Around 130 people have been rescued from the theater in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol that was bombed by Russia earlier this week.A Ukrainian official on Friday updated the total number rescued so far, but said hundreds more have not been accounted for, The New York Times reported. Survivors began to emerge from the wreckage on Thursday after Russia bombed the theater that had the word "children" written on both sides of it."After an awful...

  • Russia warns anyone transporting weapons to Ukraine is a legitimate military target

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday warned that any cargo transporting weapons to Ukraine will be considered "legitimate targets" for Russian troops as it pushes forward with its invasion.The comments come as Ukraine continues to ask for military help in its fight against Russian troops. "We clearly said that any cargo moving into the Ukrainian territory which we would believe is carrying weapons would be fair game," Lavrov said on...

  • Russia hits Biden for 'irritability' after he calls Putin a 'murderous dictator'

    Russia on Friday hit back at President Biden after he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "murderous dictator."In a St. Patrick's Day address Thursday, Biden said countries were "standing together against a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine."The comment came after Biden told a reporter he thought Putin was a "war criminal."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the "personal...

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops for Second Time in March

    The drop is likely a result of miners unplugging their machines due to high energy costs, said Compass Mining CEO Whitt Gibbs.

  • Wells Fargo turned down over half of Blacks seeking home refinance loans, report finds

    More than half of Black homeowners looking to refinance their home loans were rejected when applying at Wells Fargo, a […] The post Wells Fargo turned down over half of Blacks seeking home refinance loans, report finds appeared first on TheGrio.

  • GameStop posts quarterly loss on supply woes, Omicron hit

    "The combination of supply chain issues and the Omicron variant had a sizable impact on this past year's holiday season," Chief Executive Officer Matt Furlong said on an earnings conference call. Like many other retailers, GameStop has already suffered as the pandemic wreaked havoc with curbs leading to store closures.

  • Rouble stabilises near 104 vs dollar as cenbank holds rates

    Russia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Friday, as predicted in a Reuters poll of analysts, following an emergency rate hike in late February designed to support financial stability. The central bank warned of higher inflation and an economic contraction this year but did not give new forecasts. Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was nominated for another term by President Vladimir Putin earlier on Friday, will present the rate decision and shed more light on future steps at 1400 GMT, two hours later than originally scheduled.

  • U.S. Democrats introduce bill to curb Russian crypto use amid Ukraine crisis

    Democratic U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday that would enable the president to sanction foreign cryptocurrency firms doing business with sanctioned Russian entities and prevent them from transacting with U.S. customers. The Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Act is led by Senator Elizabeth Warren and co-sponsored by 10 other Democrats, including Senators Mark Warner and Jon Tester. While the bill is unlikely to become law anytime soon, it could ramp up pressure on cryptocurrency exchanges, which have been on the defensive amid concerns from some lawmakers like Warren that digital assets are being used to circumvent a slew of Western sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Britain, U.S. warn of satellite communications risks after Ukraine hack

    Britain and the United States have warned organisations of the risks associated with using satellite communications following a cyberattack on satellite internet modems as Russia invaded Ukraine. Western intelligence agencies have been investigating the attack which disrupted broadband satellite internet access provided by U.S. telecommunications firm Viasat, Reuters reported last week. "We've been talking extensively to UK organisations to give them a sense of how we can advise them on that point."

  • Explainer-How Russia could use bankruptcy law to punish foreign companies

    As foreign companies seek to exit Russia over the war in Ukraine, they face the prospect that Russian bankruptcy law could be used to seize assets and even lead to criminal penalties. HOW DOES RUSSIA'S BANKRUPTCY LAW DIFFER FROM BANKRUPTCY LAW IN THE UNITED STATES? In the United States, bankruptcy laws are meant to give indebted companies a fresh start.

  • International Insider: Highway To The Palais; Ukraine Latest; BAFTA Time; Netflix UK Charm Offensive

    Good afternoon Insiders and it’s Max Goldbart here with your weekly dose of the biggest headlines across the film and TV world. Highway To The Palais Need for speed: Tom Cruise will bring some star power to Cannes Film Festival this year when he heads to the Riviera to premiere his upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick. Rumored […]

  • Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy Cites ‘Substantive’ Talks on EU Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRussia repeated a threat to target arms convoys in Ukraine sent by the U.S. and its allies. Missiles again hit areas in the far west of Ukraine, including nea

  • Democratic governor warns against 'echoing Socialist Party lines' and forcing Big Oil to drill

    Gas prices in the U.S. have hit near record highs accounting for inflation, and Washington's Democrats have have found a convenient villain to blame for the pain inflicted on American drivers — Big Oil.

  • Russia crisis spurs push to cut oil use

    The International Energy Agency just unveiled ideas for quickly cutting oil demand at a time when Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine could bring substantial loss of Russian barrels from global markets.Why it matters: The 10-point plan comes amid IEA warnings that the war could become the biggest supply crisis in decades as countries look to isolate Russia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's part of a wider reckoning in Europe — Russia's largest market — a

  • Koch Industries Continues Operations at Russian Factories

    (Bloomberg) -- Koch Industries will continue to operate its two glass manufacturing facilities in Russia, according to a company statement.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceKoch’s Guardian Industries operates

  • AMC Stock Is Falling After GameStop’s Disappointing Earnings. What It Means for the Meme Trade.

    GameStop, the original meme stock, reports a surprise fourth-quarter loss, sending the shares lower.

  • The truth about record-high stock buybacks: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, March 18, 2022.

  • ‘Where’d you get these checks?’ Black KC artist interrogated over big bank deposit

    It isn’t unusual for a successful artist to put big checks into an account. But this teller had a “feeling” something was up with Harold Smith’s transaction. | Editorial

  • Supply chains just got tossed 2 curveballs: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supply chains could be back under pressure amid Western sanctions on Russia and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.