Crypto firm FTX founder slams crypto industry messaging on Russia sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of cryptocurrencies with Russian flags
John McCrank
·2 min read

By John McCrank

BOCA RATON, Fla. (Reuters) - Communications from the cryptocurrency industry around sanctions on Russia have been counterproductive and do not reflect what the firms are actually doing, the head of crypto exchange FTX said.

Unlike payment companies, most crypto exchanges have rejected calls to cut off all Russian users, sparking concerns among U.S. lawmakers that digital assets could be used to evade Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm very frustrated with the messaging that our industry has had on this," Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX, which was recently valued at $32 billion, told Reuters late Thursday.

"I think it has not been helpful. I think it has been basically anti-regulatory, is how it's been perceived, and I think that's how it sounds, and I think that has caused a pretty big perception issue," he said on the sidelines of a Futures Industry Association conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

Democratic U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday that would enable the government to sanction foreign cryptocurrency firms doing business with sanctioned Russian entities and prevent them from transacting with U.S. customers.

Bahamas-based FTX immediately cut off support to all sanctioned parties and severed access to all Russian banks, even those that are not sanctioned, so the exchange could not be used as a gateway between Russia and the rest of the world, Bankman-Fried said.

FTX still allows non-sanctioned Russian users to trade, with anti-money laundering checks, and is in communication with the U.S. Treasury about what it is doing in Russia, said Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old crypto billionaire.

Exchanges like Binance and Kraken have said cutting off all Russians goes against the industry's libertarian values.

"I don't think this is really about the content of the decisions," Bankman-Fried said of such responses. "It's about the way that they've been presented."

(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Michelle Price and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • 35 global companies to start making Pfizer's antiviral pill

    A United Nations -backed agency announced Thursday that 35 manufacturers had agreed to produce generic forms of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.Manufacturing companies in 12 countries including Brazil, China, Mexico, India and Serbia are among the 35 that have signed agreements to help produce the drug, known as Paxlovid.Six companies will focus on producing the substance of the drug and nine companies will produce the product,...

  • Stifel relaunches defense stock coverage as Ukraine war rages

    Stifel resumes coverage of eight companies in the U.S. government space and initiates a ninth as the sector eyes a 'worsening threat environment'

  • Letters to the editor for Friday, March 18, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • NYPD officer was harassed by superior after good deed, lawsuit alleges

    Louis Sojo claims that his captain racially harassed him and said he was ‘not a real cop’ after he paid for an alleged shoplifter’s food Louis Sojo is suing the NYPD, Captain Julio Delgado and the City of New York for race discrimination, retaliation and hostile work environment. Photograph: Simon Leigh/Alamy A New York police officer who made headlines after buying food for an alleged shoplifter is now suing the department and his captain over racial harassment and slurs following his good deed

  • Russia hits Biden for 'irritability' after he calls Putin a 'murderous dictator'

    Russia on Friday hit back at President Biden after he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "murderous dictator."In a St. Patrick's Day address Thursday, Biden said countries were "standing together against a murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine."The comment came after Biden told a reporter he thought Putin was a "war criminal."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the "personal...

  • Russian missile strike hits western Ukraine city of Lviv

    Russian missiles hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine on Friday as Russia steps up its assault on the country more than three weeks after the invasion began. No one was reported killed, but the missiles destroyed an aircraft maintenance facility, Andiy Sadoby, the mayor of the city, stated, according to Reuters.The explosions were caught on video and put on social media as at least three blasts were heard. This is one of the first major...

  • Zelenskyy denies deepfake video of him surrendering after hackers broadcast it on Ukrainian TV website

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy quickly made a response video denying surrender and calling the deepfake a "childish provocation."

  • International Insider: Highway To The Palais; Ukraine Latest; BAFTA Time; Netflix UK Charm Offensive

    Good afternoon Insiders and it’s Max Goldbart here with your weekly dose of the biggest headlines across the film and TV world. Highway To The Palais Need for speed: Tom Cruise will bring some star power to Cannes Film Festival this year when he heads to the Riviera to premiere his upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick. Rumored […]

  • Britain, U.S. warn of satellite communications risks after Ukraine hack

    Britain and the United States have warned organisations of the risks associated with using satellite communications following a cyberattack on satellite internet modems as Russia invaded Ukraine. Western intelligence agencies have been investigating the attack which disrupted broadband satellite internet access provided by U.S. telecommunications firm Viasat, Reuters reported last week. "We've been talking extensively to UK organisations to give them a sense of how we can advise them on that point."

  • ‘Where’d you get these checks?’ Black KC artist interrogated over big bank deposit

    It isn’t unusual for a successful artist to put big checks into an account. But this teller had a “feeling” something was up with Harold Smith’s transaction. | Editorial

  • Supply chains just got tossed 2 curveballs: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supply chains could be back under pressure amid Western sanctions on Russia and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Papa John's faces backlash after U.S. franchisee refuses to close 190 Russia stores

    Pizza chain Papa John's is facing heavy criticism on social media after an American franchise operator in Russia refused to close 190 stores.

  • Letters to the Editor: Gas is more expensive because it should be. Deal with it and drive a smaller car

    The fluctuation of gas prices within California isn't that much of a mystery. We can buy unbranded gas or stop driving giant SUVs and trucks.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • Inflation: A ‘retail ice age’ is emerging, expert says

    Strategic Resource Group Burt Flickinger joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how retail shoppers are resisting inflationary price pressures, trends in consumer goods, and production slowdowns from China impacting electronic sales.

  • Robert De Niro's lawsuit against employee suing him for gender discrimination meant to 'humiliate' her: docs

    Robert De Niro is being accused of filing a lawsuit against a former employee as retaliation after finding out she was going to sue him for gender discrimination. De Niro filed his lawsuit against Graham Chase Robinson in 2019.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Meet the company where staff work four-day weeks

    STORY: Do four-day weeks work?When French company boss Laurent de la Clergerie decided to let his staff work a four-day week, on the same pay as before,some people took him for a crazy person.But a year on, his LDLC company selling consumer technology has increased annual turnover by 40% – without hiring any extra staff."In my mind it was obvious it would work, I had the intuition that this would bring only good." As the world emerges from a global health crisis that prompted many people to re-evaluate their work-life balance, companies and workers around the world are asking an important question: Can they work less? De la Clergerie says before he embarked on the change, he did the math. LDLC employs approximately 1,000 people. He worked out that even in the worst case scenario, the change would add to labor costs by at most $1.6 million per year.It was a manageable risk he was willing to take. "One could think that I managed to turn lead into gold. I don't think that's the case. I think that when you put well-being into the workplace, when you care for your teams, when you concentrate on that in fact you gain in productivity. The equation for productivity isn't simply just a number of hours worked."Since then, he said that absenteeism and sick leaves have gone down.The company has also not had to hire new people to offset the reduction in hours worked.And although the four-day week is not the only factorde la Clergerie says it contributed to a jump in turnover from around $550 million before the change to nearly $770 million."We can be a capitalist and a socialist, one doesn't cancel the other out, and when I see this working today I would go further, if you socialist, it doesn't prevent you from being a capitalist, on the contrary it allows you to perform even better, that's what is happening today."Johann Peters works in one of LDLC’s stores near its headquarters in a suburb of Lyon.He says the extra weekday off was a godsend."More time for my private life, more time to deal with all the things I need to do and above all more time to take care of the children. I used to see my daughter every other Sunday and that was very little time."France already has some of the world's most employee-friendly working practices, with a legal limit of 35 hours of work per week. But de la Clergerie's four-day week is generous even for France.And his company is not the only one.Microsoft gave its Japan-based employees Fridays off in 2019, and said it saw productivity rise 40%. Consumer group Unilever launched a four-day week trial for local staff in New Zealand. Spanish telecoms company Telefonica has trialled a four-day week for 10% of its domestic workforce.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.