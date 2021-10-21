Crypto startup FTX Trading valued at $25 billion after mega funding round

(Reuters) - Crypto firm FTX Trading raised fresh capital at a valuation of $25 billion from a clutch of big-name venture capital investors, making it one of the most richly-valued crypto startups in the world.

The financing, led by investors including Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, Temasek and Tiger Global, is a continuation of an earlier Series B funding round from July, when the two-year-old startup raised $1 billion from SoftBank, Temasek and other investors at a valuation of $18 billion.

The latest $420-million funding round, which attracted 69 investors, comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are facing tighter regulatory scrutiny in the United States and around the world.

Founded by crypto entrepreneurs Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang and headquartered in the Bahamas, FTX is the owner and operator of the FTX.com cryptocurrency exchange that caters to a wide customer base including retail investors, family offices and institutional investors.

The platform is currently not available to residents in the United States.

FTX also counts celebrity couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen among its backers.

In a statement on Thursday, FTX said its user base has grown 48% since its July fundraise and its average trade volume has surged 75%, averaging about $14 billion per day in daily volumes.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shinjini Ganguli)

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday a deal to sell a 50.1% stake in its property services unit has fallen through, delivering a blow to embattled developer's hopes of avoiding a potentially disruptive default. If it had gone through, the deal with a unit of Hopson Development to sell half of Evergrande Property Services would have been worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion), Evergrande said. Evergrande, teetering on the brink of collapse with more than $300 billion in debt, was in talks to sell the stake in Evergrande Property Services to smaller rival Hopson Development Holdings for around HK$20 billion ($2.6 billion), sources have previously told Reuters.