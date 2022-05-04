Crypto-Friendly Tim Ryan, JD Vance to Vie for Ohio's Open Senate Seat

Omar Chatriwala
Greg Ahlstrand
·1 min read
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Republican JD Vance, a venture capitalist and author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy," won their party's nominations to run for Ohio's open Senate seat. The Associated Press called both primary races Tuesday evening ET.

  • Vance owns a sizable amount of BTC. He was is also heavily backed by Peter Thiel, who recently stated his views on the moral imperative for bitcoin adoption, and shamed crypto-skeptical financial leaders.

  • Vance, who was endorsed in the primary by former president Donald Trump, beat Josh Mandel, who served as a state representative and state treasurer (he implemented the program to pay taxes in crypto), then he secured a footnote in crypto-politics history with a single tweet proclaiming his vision for Ohio: “pro-God, pro-family, pro-bitcoin.”

  • Ryan co-sponsored the Keep Innovation in America Act, a crypto-friendly bill designed to maintain reasonable tax reporting requirements. Ryan defeated his challenger, Morgan Harper.

Read More: Ohio's Senate Candidates Stake Out Crypto Positions


