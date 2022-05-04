Crypto-Friendly Tim Ryan, JD Vance to Vie for Ohio's Open Senate Seat
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- J.D. VanceAmerican author and venture capitalist
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Republican JD Vance, a venture capitalist and author of the book "Hillbilly Elegy," won their party's nominations to run for Ohio's open Senate seat. The Associated Press called both primary races Tuesday evening ET.
Vance owns a sizable amount of BTC. He was is also heavily backed by Peter Thiel, who recently stated his views on the moral imperative for bitcoin adoption, and shamed crypto-skeptical financial leaders.
Vance, who was endorsed in the primary by former president Donald Trump, beat Josh Mandel, who served as a state representative and state treasurer (he implemented the program to pay taxes in crypto), then he secured a footnote in crypto-politics history with a single tweet proclaiming his vision for Ohio: “pro-God, pro-family, pro-bitcoin.”
Ryan co-sponsored the Keep Innovation in America Act, a crypto-friendly bill designed to maintain reasonable tax reporting requirements. Ryan defeated his challenger, Morgan Harper.
Read More: Ohio's Senate Candidates Stake Out Crypto Positions