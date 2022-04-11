Crypto Funds See Largest Weekly Outflows Since January

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Crypto funds last week suffered their largest outflow since January as investors withdrew money from bitcoin and Ethereum funds, CoinShares reported on Monday.

The funds had $134 million in net outflows, which marked the second worst week in the year for funds that manage digital asset investments and represented a sharp turn after two straight weeks of heavy inflows.

Bitcoin-related products took the lion’s share of the outflows with $131.8 million of redemptions. Short bitcoin investment products, which bet on making profits when bitcoin’s price declines, saw inflows totaling $2 million, their largest inflow on record.

The reversal came after the price of bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, rose to $48,000 from $38,000 in only two weeks by early April.

“We believe price appreciation the previous week may have prompted investors to take profits,” the report said. Lower daily trading volumes ($2.3 billion) than the average also suggest that there isn’t significant stress among investors.

Funds focused on Ethereum (ETH) saw $15.3 million in outflows, which brought year-to-date total outflows to $126 million.

Meanwhile, altcoins (excluding Ethereum) and multiple-asset funds stayed resilient and recorded inflows of $6 million and $5 million, respectively.

Breaking down the funds by assets, solana (SOL) led the way with $3.7 million in inflows, down from $8.2 million the week before, bringing its year-to-date inflows to $107 million.

Funds focused on cardano (ADA) saw $1 million in inflows, while $600,000 flowed into litecoin (LTC) funds.

Outflows were broad among providers as both European and America-based funds booked outflows, with American providers representing 61% of the outflows.

Funds managed by ProShares and ETC Group took the biggest hit with outflows of $64.5 million and $45.8 million, respectively.

Investment products that manage blockchain-related stocks in their portfolio had $32 million in inflows.