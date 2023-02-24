'Crypto has a target on its back with the IRS:' Bitcoin exec on Yahoo Finance Live

Rebecca Chen
·Reporter
·2 min read

'Crypto has a target on its back with the IRS,' says Bitcoin CEO

Crypto investors might want to secure all relevant tax information this season: the IRS and the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) are paying extra attention to digital assets.

"Given that crypto does have a target on its back," Terrence Yang, Swan Bitcoin managing director, told Yahoo Finance LIVE (Video above), "make sure you collect documentation on sales and in crypto investments that went to zero, as many of them did last year when the bubble burst."

Yang's advice came as last year’s “crypto winter” wiped out investors, who lost much value in their cryptocurrencies as the market plunged more than 60% since the November 2021 highs and decimated over $2 trillion market value. And while most people paid a sizable bill for hefty capital gains in 2021, many were surprised to learn that capital losses could be limited on tax returns.

To help alleviate investors’ pain of crypto losses and limited tax benefits, Yang recommended hiring an accountant and giving them enough time to 'think of tax deductions and credits.’ In addition, Yang suggested investors make 'lemonade out of lemon' by harvesting Bitcon capital losses.

Harvest?

The crypto executive recommended that Bitcoin investors harvest their losses for the future-this means taxpayers who generated unrealized losses in Bitcoin can sell their Bitcoins and then rebuy them, a process that creates a capital loss on their returns.

Bitcoin emerging from the soil in a mine
Bitcoin emerging from the soil in a mine

Although the IRS has rules and limitations on capital loss usage, any remaining capital losses can be rolled forward to other tax years.

"A lot of us saw… unrealized losses in our Bitcoin exposure because many of us bought during the bull market, during the hype in 2021," said Yang. "You could sell immediately, rebuy and lock in that tax benefit by realizing your capital loss."

However, this benefit only applies to Bitcoin, not the majority of other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is currently regulated as a commodity while majority of other cryptocurrencies are generally classified as securities under the SEC that are subject to wash sales rule.

"In the past I would have said crypto [along with Bitcoin]," said Yang, "but given that the SEC and the IRS are taking a new and more aggressive look at and considering them securities, you actually can't rebuy crypto immediately because you would violate the SEC's 30 day wash sale rule."

Regardless of what digital asset holders do with their virtual coins, Yang reminded investors that for this tax season, "your goal should be to pay the correct amount of taxes to avoid penalties, take advantage of tax benefits, and reduce your audit risk."

Rebecca is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Electronic Arts Founder Trip Hawkins Is Now Making NFT Games

    Hawkins has joined startup Games for a Living to help create NFT and token-fueled video games, starting with Elemental Raiders.

  • Aluminium prices shrug off 200% U.S. import tariffs for Russia

    Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange shrugged off a decision by the United States to impose steep tariffs on Russian metal on Friday, though traders said prices would have jumped if the U.S. had imposed sanctions instead. One year on from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States said it would impose a 200% tariff on aluminium produced in Russia from March 10, effectively a ban on Russian aluminium imports to the country. Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 2.2% at $2,342 a tonne at 1730 GMT after touching $2,321.5, its lowest since January 9.

  • NFTs Are a 'Trojan Horse' for Crypto Adoption: NFT Factory President

    Paris-based NFT Factory is hoping to onboard the masses into crypto via a gallery-style NFT space.

  • Stripe in advanced talks to raise $4 billion from investors - sources

    Digital payments processor Stripe Inc is close to raising $4 billion in fresh capital at a valuation of about $55 billion, people familiar with the matter said. The latest capital raise from investors including Thrive Capital could be the largest private funding round in recent memory, marking a steep decline in the valuation of the fintech startup, which was valued at $95 billion in early 2021. Stripe is also unlikely to launch an initial public offering (IPO) this year as the latest fundraise would cover a forthcoming tax bill, and they need to find a replacement for Dhivya Suryadevara, its chief financial officer who announced her departure earlier this month, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

  • 3 Reasons a Crypto Comeback is on the Horizon

    Crypto assets are still recovering from the fog surrounding the FTX debacle. However, Andrew Rocco sees 3 reasons crypto assets may be setting up for a recovery in 2023.

  • Bitcoin back above US$24,000, Fed releases February minutes

    Bitcoin fell in a mixed morning for the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, with XRP posting the biggest gains in the list and Solana leading losses.

  • Markets: Bitcoin down, Ether up; US equities rise as unemployment benefit claims slide

    Bitcoin was down and Ether was up on Friday morning in Asia, while most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell.

  • Bitcoin price poised for ‘orthogonal’ shakeup as China softens stance

    New York Federal Reserve ‘puzzled’ by crypto’s price movements

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall along with all top 10 cryptos as investors await consumption index

    Bitcoin and Ether fell during Asian trading hours on Friday, along with all the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Most Asian equities were down, despite Wall Street’s overnight performance.

  • Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin lingers at US$24,000 level after Wall Street’s worst day in 2023 so far

    Bitcoin remained resilient around the US$24,000 level on Tuesday despite Wall Street’s worst day of the year so far. Industry experts are eyeing a potential retest of the US$25,000 psychological level, as a failure to reclaim it may result in a downtrend to around US$21,500.

  • Key Bitcoin Resistance Levels to Watch

    StockCharts.com Senior Technical Analyst Julius de Kempenaer joins "All About Bitcoin" to discuss his bitcoin price outlook and the key support of resistance levels for BTC in the short and long term. Plus, the impact of macroeconomic conditions on the crypto market and why the relative rotation graph shows a potential explosion of altcoins.

  • Stock Traders Hit Sell Button in 2023’s Worst Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to hotter-than-estimated inflation data suggested growing bets the Federal Reserve has a long ways to go in its aggressive tightening crusade, making the odds of a soft landing look slimmer.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethic

  • Bitcoin’s Future Hinges on Donations, and That’s Got People Worried

    It costs up to $200 million a year to keep Bitcoin’s code maintained and functioning. Can developers find the resources they need in a plunging market?

  • FDA's tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism

    Food and Drug Administration officials on Friday pledged a reset in the agency’s tobacco program, responding to criticisms that a lack of direction has hampered efforts to regulate cigarettes, vaping devices and related products. The head of the agency’s tobacco center promised to deliver a five-year strategic plan by year’s end outlining priorities, including efforts to clean up a sprawling market of largely unauthorized electronic cigarettes. The agency also said it would provide more transparency to companies about its decisions, following the rejection of more than 1 million applications from e-cigarette makers seeking to market their products as alternatives for adult smokers.

  • Ford halts F-150 EV production for another week after battery fire

    The development comes days after The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is holding talks with Ford over the issue. SK On, a South Korean EV battery maker and supplier to Ford, has again started building battery cells at a plant in Georgia. "It will take SK time to ensure they are back to building high-quality cells and to deliver them to the Lightning production line," Ford said in a statement.

  • Fed needs a recession to win inflation fight, study shows

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will be hard-pressed to lower inflation without a significant blow to U.S. economic activity and a sharp rise in unemployment, and even then may miss its 2% inflation target for years to come, a group of top economists concluded after a review of central banks' past inflation battles. In research released on a day when inflation data showed an unexpected spike, the authors found that over 16 episodes of "disinflation" engineered by central banks in the United States, Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom, "we find no instance in which a significant central bank-induced disinflation occurred without a recession." The researchers included Brandeis International Business School professor Stephen Cecchetti, who is a former top economist at the Bank for International Settlements; Michael Feroli, chief economist at J.P. Morgan; and Columbia Business School professor Frederic Mishkin, who is a former Fed governor and longtime research collaborator with former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke.

  • How Ukraine’s Growing Military Has Changed Over One Year of War

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Western allies held strict red lines around the type of aid they’d provide. But as the war shifted, so did the type of aid. The Wall Street Journal examines the policy u-turns of Ukraine’s allies to illustrate how the war has progressed over the last year. Photo: Andoni Lubaki/Sipa/Reuters

  • Carvana's Future Looks Bleak

    The online used car retailer is knee deep in trouble

  • JPMorgan Could Reach $1 Trillion Market Value by 2030, Morgan Stanley Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s market capitalization has a chance to more than double and hit $1 trillion by 2030, according to Morgan Stanley analysts, reinforcing its position as the most valuable US bank.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedT

  • Big tech is out, 'old economy' is in on Wall Street: Morning Brief

    What’s old may be new again for U.S. stock investors.