Crypto hedge fund Galois Capital to close after losing US$40 mln in FTX

Cryptocurrency-focused hedge fund Galois Capital will close and return the remaining funds to investors after losing US$40 million worth of assets in the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.com, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Fast facts

Galois had halted all trading and closed out all positions. The hedge fund’s clients will receive 90% of the funds that are not trapped in FTX, and the remaining 10% will be withheld until discussions with administrators are finalized.

Galois reportedly sold its claim for 16 cents on the dollar as the legal process to recoup the funds was likely to last for more than a decade, and buyers of such distressed claims have greater expertise in pursuing such claims in court.

“This entire tragic saga starting from the Luna collapse to the [Three Arrows Capital] credit crisis to the FTX/Alameda failure has certainly set the crypto space back significantly,” wrote Galois co-founder Kevin Zhou in a letter to investors seen by the Financial Times. “However, I, even now, remain hopeful for crypto’s long-term future.”

Galois managed roughly US$200 million in assets at one point last year. The firm reportedly had around half of its assets trapped at FTX when it collapsed.

FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov. 11, and its founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried is currently under house arrest at his parent’s residence in California on charges of securities fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and violating campaign finance rules.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the date of his first trial has been set for Oct. 2, 2023.

