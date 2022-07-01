Crypto Hedge Fund Three Arrows Files For Chapter 15 Bankruptcy
(Bloomberg) -- Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy, a move that protects its US assets while a liquidation is carried out in the British Virgin Islands.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden Says
How Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel Chaos
US Supreme Court’s Tumultuous Term Ends With Guns, Roe and Protests
Representatives for Three Arrows filed the bankruptcy petition in New York on Friday, court papers show. Chapter 15 bankruptcy filings stop creditors from seizing a company’s assets in the US.
A British Virgin Islands court ordered the liquidation of Three Arrows Capital earlier this week. The fund, founded by former Credit Suisse traders Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, managed an estimated $10 billion of assets as recently as March, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen.
The law firm Latham & Watkins is representing Three Arrows in the US bankruptcy.
The case is Three Arrows Capital Ltd and Russell Crumpler, 22-10920, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Lottery Lawyer Won Their Trust, Then Lost Their Mega Millions
Did Razzlekhan and Dutch Pull Off History’s Biggest Crypto Heist?
How Generations of Black Americans Lost Their Land to Tax Liens
Gangs Are Fake-Killing People in India for Insurance Payouts
You Can Give People What They Want. Or You Can Give Them Web3
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.