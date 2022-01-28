Crypto Industry Heavyweights Form Political Action Committee for U.S. Midterms: Report

The New York Times

A full ride, including tuition, room and board, plus a $5,000 award to study abroad and admission to the school’s honors program. That’s what 58 high school seniors were told they would receive from Central Michigan University when they were notified over the weekend that they had been awarded the school’s prestigious Centralis Scholar Award. But then on Sunday they got horrible news: They had been sent that message by mistake. In fact, they had actually not been awarded the scholarship to the u