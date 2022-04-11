Crypto Industry's Growing Sway in Shaping US States' Laws: NY Times

Motley Fool

Coinme -- announced at the 2022 Bitcoin Conference that it has increased its number of cash-to-Bitcoin automated teller machine (ATM) units by 185%, pushing the total number of its physical crypto-trading portals to more than 21,000 units within the U.S. "Since the pandemic, we've seen demand for our services increase as Americans become aware of crypto as a store of value and effective payment rail," said Neil Bergquist, CEO and cofounder of Coinme in the company's statement. According to the company, this expansion of its ATM network means 90% of Americans now live within five miles of a real world, Coinme-enabled Coinstar or MoneyGram kiosk to buy or sell cryptos.