Crypto Infrastructure Firm Pocket Network Raises $10M

Web 3 developer platform Pocket Network has raised $10 million to expand adoption and node coverage, with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

Republic Capital, RockTree Capital, Arrington Capital and C² Ventures led the round. Pocket Network had announced a strategic partnership with RockTree in November, but the other partnerships are new.

Pocket looks to help application developers easily and securely interact with blockchains as more coders join the Web 3 ranks. A report out yesterday from Electric Capital showed developer activity at all-time highs.

Pocket Network usage, as measured by the number of API calls processed by the protocol, has more than doubled on a monthly basis since last July. Weekly relays have increased from tens of thousands at the start of 2021 to over 2 billion in a single week in December, Pocket Network said in the press release.

Pocket uses a native cryptocurrency (POKT) to create a permissionless, two-sided market b/t node providers running full nodes & developers wanting to query data from a blockchain for their application/service.



For a summary of the economics, read this 👇https://t.co/ozruKyvVA2 pic.twitter.com/o6cRre6c4o — Pocket Network | Is Hiring 👀🚀 (@POKTnetwork) June 4, 2020

Arrington Capital founder Michael Arrington said the need for “wide node distribution at the base layer” was the impetus for investing.

“Ultimately, POKT is critical to enhancing the long-term robustness and antifragility of the entire crypto ecosystem,” he said in a press release.

Other participants in the round included CoinShares, Decentral Park Capital and Dominance Ventures.

Read more: What’s the Healthiest Chart in Crypto? The Developer Count