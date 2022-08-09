Crypto Intelligence Platform Messari Plans to Raise $35M at $300M Valuation: Report

New York City-based crypto intelligence platform Messari plans to raise $35 million in financing at a $300 million valuation, according to a report by The Block, citing people familiar with the matter.

Messari raised $21 million in an August 2021 round led by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures. The round was raised at a post-money valuation of $100 million, according to a report.

Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis took to Twitter early Tuesday to comment on "market rumors" regarding the firm.

“We’ve scaled to 130 people on zero net-operating burn, had a record July, and are hiring $35 million worth of developers to help bring transparency and an institutional-grade data tool to the crypto market,” Selkis said.

Last week, the firm acquired crypto fundraising data provider Dove Metrics for an undisclosed amount.

Messari had not responded to CoinDesk's request for comment at press time.

