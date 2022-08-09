Crypto Intelligence Platform Messari Plans to Raise $35M at $300M Valuation: Report

Brandy Betz
·1 min read

New York City-based crypto intelligence platform Messari plans to raise $35 million in financing at a $300 million valuation, according to a report by The Block, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Messari raised $21 million in an August 2021 round led by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Ventures. The round was raised at a post-money valuation of $100 million, according to a report.

  • Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis took to Twitter early Tuesday to comment on "market rumors" regarding the firm.

  • “We’ve scaled to 130 people on zero net-operating burn, had a record July, and are hiring $35 million worth of developers to help bring transparency and an institutional-grade data tool to the crypto market,” Selkis said.

  • Last week, the firm acquired crypto fundraising data provider Dove Metrics for an undisclosed amount.

  • Messari had not responded to CoinDesk's request for comment at press time.

UPDATE (Aug 9, 13:23 UTC): Adds additional information in the first bullet.


