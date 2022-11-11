Crypto Investment Firm DCG Gives $140M Equity Infusion to Trading Firm Genesis

Crypto investor Digital Currency Group is giving an equity infusion of $140 million to Genesis Global Trading, a company within its portfolio.

“While the operation of our lending and trading businesses has not been impacted by recent market events, Genesis has taken steps to strengthen its balance sheet with an additional equity infusion of $140M from our parent company, Digital Currency Group,” Genesis told clients in an email, referring to the latest crypto market downturn caused by the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. The email was confirmed by a DCG spokesperson.

“This additional capital will bolster our position as a global leader in crypto capital markets and allow us to support our clients and the growing demand for our services,” Genesis added in its client note.

Genesis said this week that its derivatives business has about $175 million in locked funds in its FTX trading account.

“This does not impact our market-making activities,” the firm wrote in its tweet. Genesis added that it has no ongoing lending relationship with FTX or Alameda Research, two companies founded by entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried that have been in a free fall since a CoinDesk report last week raised questions about Alameda's backing.

DCG is also the parent company of CoinDesk, which operates as an independent subsidiary.

The Block first reported the equity infusion news.

Read more: Genesis Chief Risk Officer Said to Be Exiting After 3 Months