Crypto investors face more uncertainty after rocky start to 2022

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin
John McCrank
·4 min read

By John McCrank

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are bracing for more gyrations in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as worries over a hawkish Federal Reserve threaten to squelch risk appetite across markets.

The volatility traditionally associated with cryptocurrencies has been on full display in recent weeks. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, is up by around 33% since Jan. 24 and recently traded at $43,850, rebounding from a tumble that cut its price in half from November’s record high. Its main rival, ether, is up around 45% since Jan. 24 at around $3,200, following a nearly 56% nosedive from its record high of $4,868, also in November.

While proponents of cryptocurrencies once touted their lack of correlation to other assets, bitcoin and its peers saw huge gains over the last two years, rallying along with stocks as the Fed and other central banks pumped unprecedented levels of stimulus into the global economy. Bitcoin is up 1,039% since March 2020 and ether has risen 2,940%, though the rallies in both cryptocurrencies have been interrupted by numerous-stomach churning selloffs.

Their recent volatility has come amid a broader market selloff driven by investors recalibrating their portfolios to account for a more aggressive Fed, which is now expected to raise rates as many as seven times this year as it fights surging inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 index is down 5.5% year-to-date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 9.3%.

Worries that an aggressive central bank tightening cycle going forward will hamstring risky assets has made it difficult for some traders to maintain their bullish outlook on bitcoin and other cryptos, an asset class already identified with intense volatility.

Bitcoin has "really become the ultimate momentum trade and there are so many risks that can trigger a 40% drop out of nowhere," said Ed Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

Bitcoin's volatility hasn’t stopped some analysts from trying to gauge the currency’s fair value or point out potentially important price levels.

Analysts at JPMorgan estimate bitcoin’s current fair value at around $38,000 – some 15% below its recent price – based on its volatility in comparison with that of gold, another asset investors often use to hedge their portfolios against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Vanda Research, meanwhile, said in a recent note that most of the bearish bets on a weaker bitcoin price were entered at around $47,000, and "there could be a large short-squeeze if the aforementioned threshold is crossed, and retail investors return to crypto-trading."

Meanwhile, correlations between bitcoin and the S&P 500 reached an all-time high on Jan 31, according to data from BofA Global Research, undercutting the case for those hoping to use the cryptocurrency as a hedge against market turbulence.

Investors next week are expecting minutes from the Fed’s most recent monetary policy meeting, due out Wednesday. Walmart and chipmaker Nvidia Corp will be among the companies reporting results, as corporate earnings season rolls on.

Some investors are steeling themselves to ride out the volatility in bitcoin, betting that the long-term value proposition of blockchain technology, the built in supply limit, and the network effect it produces, will endure despite frequent price swings.

Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity, likened the current speculation in cryptocurrencies to the turbulence tech stocks experienced during the dot-com era more than two decades ago, a boom-and-bust period that saw a comparatively small group of companies left standing.

"Amazon is still around and Apple is still around and they're bigger than ever and the thinking is that for bitcoin that will be the same," he said. "But it's not immune to those waves of speculation and sentiment."

Bitcoin could reach $100,000 as soon as 2023, Timmer has said, based on his supply/demand models.

Others believe mature cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether are unlikely to deliver the kind of eye-watering gains they have notched since their founding.

Instead, they are looking to the universe of new, alternative coins that are being created to take advantage of the money pouring into the crypto space, including the metaverse and NFTs, which saw $30 billion worth of venture capital investment last year, according to PitchBook.

Some altcoins include cosmos, Terra Luna, and Polkadot, which are down around 20.5%, 38% and 25.5% year-to-date, respectively, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Understanding the risks linked to them and decentralized finance is going to be one of the main challenges for investors in 2022, said Lily Francus, director of quantitative research strategy at Moody's Analytics.

Cryptocurrencies "are going to remain very volatile going forward, but there are significant players on both the institutional side and the retail side that are still growing, so the interest is still growing," said Oanda's Moya.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Best Preferred Stock ETFs for Q2 2022

    Preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividend payouts and the distribution of assets compared to common stockholders. In the event that a company liquidates, holders of preferred stock have a greater chance of getting paid.

  • Tennessee Valley Authority won't cut power despite new cannabis law in Mississippi

    The Tennessee Valley Authority said Thursday that service to its customers remains unchanged and there will be no interruption in wholesale power in reaction to newly-signed medical cannabis law in Mississippi. The TVA provides electricity to power companies operating in part of the state. "TVA has an obligation to serve our customers with safe, reliable low-cost energy and we will continue to do so," according to the statement. "The broader issue is a complex one and represents a conflict betwe

  • Spreading version of Omicron resists lone effective drug; T cell defense vs Omicron deficient in some

    The sole COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy shown to be effective for patients infected with the Omicron variant - sotrovimab from Vir Biotechnology and GSK - is unlikely to do as well against at least one new version of the variant spreading globally, new research suggests. The World Health Organization is currently monitoring several Omicron "sublineages" or subvariants.

  • These were the 5 best performing cryptos over the past week despite the bitcoin bear market

    Keeping an eye on the weekly winners can help investors identify which coins are beginning to see increased traction in the crypto community.

  • Lexington jail staffer accused of charging city for more than 400 hours in bogus overtime

    A lawyer for the former jail employee said it was an innocent mistake caused by the excessive amounts of overtime the employee worked over 18 months.

  • This Metaverse Token Gained 50,829% in 2021. Should You Buy?

    We know that the metaverse will continue to grow in years to come, and one token in particular could continue to deliver outsized gains riding the meta-trend.

  • U.S. consumer sentiment hit more than 10-year low; inflation fears mount

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in more than a decade in early February amid expectations that inflation would continue to increase in the near term, but that was unlikely to derail spending against the backdrop of excess savings and a strengthening labor market recovery. The decline in sentiment reported by the University of Michigan on Friday was entirely among households with incomes of $100,000 or more, which could reflect falling stock market prices. It followed news on Thursday that consumer prices recorded their largest annual increase in 40 years in January, which prompted markets to price in a hefty 50 basis points interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.

  • U.S. Consumer Sentiment Falls to Fresh Decade Low on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment declined further in early February to a fresh decade low as views about personal finances deteriorated due to intensifying inflation concerns.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlThe University of Michi

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The metaverse describes a virtual world that has the potential to add a new dimension to the way we interact socially and the way we do business. But when we arrive in the year 2030 and look back, these might turn out to be short-term issues that wound up delivering long-term gains.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Better Investments Than AT&T

    Investors in AT&T (NYSE: T) are likely down on the news that they will be collecting less in dividends from the telecom giant. An adjustment, however, wasn't a surprise given that the company was spinning off WarnerMedia and hinted last year that it would need to "resize" its dividend.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Textron Aviation bringing back Turbo Skylane aircraft

    Textron Aviation on Thursday announced that it will return the Cessna Turbo Skylane T182T to its product lineup. The local Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) division halted the turbo model in 2013. The single-engine piston aircraft was originally introduced in 2001.

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    For investors just starting out or on the doorstep of retirement, these two companies offer reliability.

  • Semiconductor Shortage: Investors Could Hit It Big

    Shortage or not, investors are going to make a lot of money with chips, though it might not be with the giant names in the industry. Dave Bartosiak offers four principles for guiding your semiconductor search.